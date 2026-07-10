Rostec unveils its new Saturn line of unmanned aerial vehicles

·31·Technology
Rostec unveils its new Saturn line of unmanned aerial vehicles

The Radioelectronic Technologies (KRET) concern, part of the Russian state corporation Rostec, has publicly presented its Saturn series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time. Showcased at the Drone Expo-2026 international exhibition in Kazan, these devices attracted the attention of industry experts with their modern technological solutions and comprehensive capabilities. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The new line includes the universal Saturn-30 and the compact Saturn-10, which is equipped with an optoelectronic system. The main feature of these vehicles is that they are equipped with autonomous navigation and control systems based on computer vision and AI. This allows the drones to perform tasks in complex conditions without human intervention.

Technical capabilities and functionality

The Saturn-30 model stands out for its payload capacity and speed. With a total weight of 30 kg, this device can stay in the air for up to one hour and reach speeds of 180 km/h. The device can climb to an altitude of 3000 meters and has the capacity to deliver payloads of up to 7 kg. These indicators make it a convenient tool for logistics and express delivery services.

The smaller Saturn-10 model is primarily intended for monitoring and search operations. It weighs 10 kg and has a flight duration of 30 minutes. Both drones are equipped with electric motors, ensuring their environmental friendliness and quiet operation. According to Rostec, these devices are assembled entirely from locally sourced components.

These drones are expected to be widely used for civilian purposes. In particular, they are planned to be used in the following areas:

  • Remote monitoring and surveillance of territories;
  • Delivery of goods to hard-to-reach areas;
  • Search and rescue operations in emergency situations;
  • Analysis of infrastructure facility conditions using AI.
The developers noted that the project implementation process took a record-breaking short time. The path from the design stage to flight tests was covered in just six months. Currently, all drones in the Saturn series are undergoing final flight tests and are expected to enter mass production soon.

For countries with vast territories and developing logistics systems, such as Uzbekistan, such autonomous drone technology could become important in the future for agriculture and delivery sectors. AI-controlled devices are becoming a key driver in saving human resources and increasing safety.

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