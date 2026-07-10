Artificial Intelligence raises $100 million in funding for itself

An unexpected event has occurred in the world of technology: the Lyzr startup entrusted the management of its latest investment round entirely to an AI agent. As a result, the company managed to raise $100 million without human intervention. This event signals the beginning of a new era in the venture capital market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

New Jersey-based startup Lyzr specializes in developing custom AI agents for enterprises. According to Bloomberg, the company used its "SivaClaw" system to conduct its Series B investment round. The system not only performed technical tasks but also played a key role in communicating with investors.

Communication and analysis with investors

The SivaClaw system answered questions from over 130 potential investors, drafted investment memoranda, and even analyzed which slides sponsors focused on most during the presentation. This process became a unique "masterclass" that practically proved the effectiveness of the startup's product.

The most interesting aspect is that there was almost no need for traditional meetings in this process. Usually, startup founders are required to hold dozens of face-to-face meetings on Sand Hill Road in Silicon Valley and chat with investors over coffee. In the case of Lyzr, the founders, without leaving their desks, received offers of interest totaling $400 million from investors in the Middle East and Silicon Valley.

A new trend in the market

At the end of this successful campaign, Lyzr raised $100 million in funding, bringing its market valuation to nearly $500 million. Experts believe this is a result of the immense interest and capital flow into the AI sector. Currently, investors are even willing to negotiate with robots to secure promising technologies.

This experience is also very important for the Uzbekistan technology market. Local startups can see how to use AI to bridge geographical distances when raising funds in the global market. The Lyzr experience shows that if a product is truly functional, reducing the human factor in selling and developing it can only be beneficial.

In conclusion, it can be said that Lyzr and its SivaClaw agent not only made money but also showed what future business negotiations will look like. Now, properly configured algorithms, rather than hundreds of flights and meetings, may be enough for a successful round.