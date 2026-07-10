How were the players rated in the France vs Morocco match?

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How were the players rated in the France vs Morocco match?

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-final, France defeated Morocco 2-0. Player ratings were released after the match. For France, the highest rating was given to Ousmane Dembélé, who received 8.4 points. Kylian Mbappé was also one of the top-rated players on his team with 8.2 points.

France player ratings:

• Mike Maignan — 6.9
• Jules Koundé — 6.9
• Dayot Upamecano — 8.0
• William Saliba — 7.1
• Lucas Digne — 7.5
• Manu Koné — 7.4
• Adrien Rabiot — 7.3
• Ousmane Dembélé — 8.4
• Michael Olise — 7.3
• Désiré Doué — 7.5
• Kylian Mbappé — 8.2

For Morocco, the best rating went to goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who received 6.9 points. Azzedine Ounahi was rated at 6.6, and Idrissi at 6.3. The remaining players received scores between 5.6 and 6.3.

Morocco player ratings:

• Yassine Bounou — 6.9
• Achraf Hakimi — 6.1
• Nayef Aguerd — 5.9
• Adam Masina — 5.9
• Anuar Salah-Eddine — 5.8
• Neil El Aynaoui — 6.3
• Azzedine Ounahi — 6.6
• Bilal El Khannouss — 6.2
• Brahim Díaz — 5.9
• Ayoub Bouaddi — 5.6
• Chamseddine Talbi — 5.7

According to the overall ratings, France's attack and midfield performed better. For Morocco, Bounou's rating was the highest in the team.

FranceMoroccoOusmane DembéléKylian MbappéYassine Bounou
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