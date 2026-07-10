Special testing ground for 400 km/h trains under construction in Russia

Russian Railways (RZD) has begun building a special testing ground as part of a new high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Moscow and Saint Petersburg. This project will serve to verify the safety and durability of high-tech trains expected to fundamentally change transport logistics in the region. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The experimental section being built on the Sablino – Tosno route in the Leningrad region is nearly 1200 meters long. According to ixbt.com, this testing ground will study in detail the impact of trains on infrastructure elements at speeds exceeding 200 km/h. Experts will analyze the pressure exerted by the train not only on the rails but also on the ground layers.

Innovative technologies and ballastless tracks

One of the main focuses of the tests is to evaluate ballastless track construction. Instead of the gravel or layers used in traditional railways, this method employs solid monolithic slabs or special systems. This approach is crucial for ensuring the stability and smoothness of the track for high-speed trains.

Additionally, innovative rail fasteners and unique switches will be tested at the site. The new type of switch, 118 meters long, is controlled by eight electric actuators. This technology allows trains to travel at 400 km/h in a straight line and 120 km/h when switching tracks.

Digital control and monitoring system

More than 1,500 sensors will be installed along the testing ground to monitor infrastructure conditions in real-time. These sensors are placed both underground and on the upper parts of the structure to record any vibrations or changes. A special hardware-software complex, which has no equivalent in Russian Railways, has been developed to manage the system.

Until the new high-speed trains are ready, all testing processes will be carried out using existing Sapsan trains. Special sensors will also be installed on the trains themselves to study movement dynamics. For reference, Russia's first high-speed train is designed to reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, and its body elements are currently being assembled.

Given that Uzbekistan has also established high-speed railways, particularly the Afrosiyob trains, such technological updates in neighboring regions are interesting for regional engineering experience. If this project in Russia is successfully completed, passenger travel time is expected to decrease significantly in the future.