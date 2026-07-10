Special testing ground for 400 km/h trains under construction in Russia

·31·Technology
Special testing ground for 400 km/h trains under construction in Russia

Russian Railways (RZD) has begun building a special testing ground as part of a new high-speed rail (HSR) project connecting Moscow and Saint Petersburg. This project will serve to verify the safety and durability of high-tech trains expected to fundamentally change transport logistics in the region. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The experimental section being built on the Sablino – Tosno route in the Leningrad region is nearly 1200 meters long. According to ixbt.com, this testing ground will study in detail the impact of trains on infrastructure elements at speeds exceeding 200 km/h. Experts will analyze the pressure exerted by the train not only on the rails but also on the ground layers.

Innovative technologies and ballastless tracks

One of the main focuses of the tests is to evaluate ballastless track construction. Instead of the gravel or layers used in traditional railways, this method employs solid monolithic slabs or special systems. This approach is crucial for ensuring the stability and smoothness of the track for high-speed trains.

Additionally, innovative rail fasteners and unique switches will be tested at the site. The new type of switch, 118 meters long, is controlled by eight electric actuators. This technology allows trains to travel at 400 km/h in a straight line and 120 km/h when switching tracks.

Digital control and monitoring system

More than 1,500 sensors will be installed along the testing ground to monitor infrastructure conditions in real-time. These sensors are placed both underground and on the upper parts of the structure to record any vibrations or changes. A special hardware-software complex, which has no equivalent in Russian Railways, has been developed to manage the system.

Until the new high-speed trains are ready, all testing processes will be carried out using existing Sapsan trains. Special sensors will also be installed on the trains themselves to study movement dynamics. For reference, Russia's first high-speed train is designed to reach speeds of up to 400 km/h, and its body elements are currently being assembled.

Given that Uzbekistan has also established high-speed railways, particularly the Afrosiyob trains, such technological updates in neighboring regions are interesting for regional engineering experience. If this project in Russia is successfully completed, passenger travel time is expected to decrease significantly in the future.

RZDRailwaysTechnologyHSRInnovation
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Meta to start production of its new generation AI chips in SeptemberMeta to start production of its new generation AI chips in SeptemberToday, 01:59Meta introduces new restrictions against covert recording via smart glassesMeta introduces new restrictions against covert recording via smart glassesToday, 01:58Is NVIDIA losing its crown: A new leader emerges in the AI marketIs NVIDIA losing its crown: A new leader emerges in the AI marketToday, 01:57Paris-based startup Gradium raises $100 million in investment with NVIDIA supportParis-based startup Gradium raises $100 million in investment with NVIDIA supportToday, 01:28Google begins labeling ads created with AIGoogle begins labeling ads created with AIToday, 01:23Meta Introduces Muse Spark 1.1: A New Era in ProgrammingMeta Introduces Muse Spark 1.1: A New Era in ProgrammingToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update