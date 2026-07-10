Meta to start production of its new generation AI chips in September

·2·Technology
Meta to start production of its new generation AI chips in September

Meta, led by Mark Zuckerberg, is starting mass production of its new generation AI processors to reduce dependence on Nvidia chips and optimize costs. According to Reuters, citing internal company documents, the new chips are expected to hit the assembly line starting this September. This move provides a strategic advantage for the company amid the global GPU shortage. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

It is reported that at least one of the new chips has successfully passed a six-week testing phase. Meta is collaborating with Broadcom on the design of this project, but the actual manufacturing process has been entrusted to Taiwan's TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry. Additionally, industry giants such as Samsung (RAM), Sandisk (storage devices), and Sumitomo Electric (fiber optic equipment) are involved in supplying components.

MTIA program and technological approach

The new chips were developed under Meta's MTIA (Meta Training and Inference Accelerator) program, primarily serving to improve model training and algorithm efficiency. Considering the rapid changes in the field of AI, company engineers created the chips based on a modular architecture. This approach allows the technology to adapt quickly to new types of tasks without becoming obsolete.

Meta intends to use these chips to make recommendation algorithms on Facebook and Instagram, as well as advertising systems, even smarter. Although the company will continue to purchase products from Nvidia and AMD, having its own developments will help save billions of dollars in capital expenditures. For reference, Meta plans to spend between $125 billion and $145 billion on AI infrastructure this year.

Competition and global trend

Creating its own chips in the AI race is not limited to Meta. Today, major technology corporations are striving to break free from Nvidia's dominance:

  • OpenAI is working on creating its own processor in collaboration with Broadcom;
  • Google and Amazon are already using their own training and inference chips;
  • Anthropic is in negotiations with Samsung regarding chip manufacturing.
Meta is mobilizing massive computing power to train its new Muse Spark series AI models. The company aims to reach 7 GW this year and double that figure next year. Such massive projects demonstrate how important it is to achieve independence not only in software but also in hardware.

MetaArtificial IntelligenceChipTechnologyTSMC
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Meta introduces new restrictions against covert recording via smart glassesMeta introduces new restrictions against covert recording via smart glassesToday, 01:58Is NVIDIA losing its crown: A new leader emerges in the AI marketIs NVIDIA losing its crown: A new leader emerges in the AI marketToday, 01:57Paris-based startup Gradium raises $100 million in investment with NVIDIA supportParis-based startup Gradium raises $100 million in investment with NVIDIA supportToday, 01:28Special testing ground for 400 km/h trains under construction in RussiaSpecial testing ground for 400 km/h trains under construction in RussiaToday, 01:23Google begins labeling ads created with AIGoogle begins labeling ads created with AIToday, 01:23Meta Introduces Muse Spark 1.1: A New Era in ProgrammingMeta Introduces Muse Spark 1.1: A New Era in ProgrammingToday, 00:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update