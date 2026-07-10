France defeats Morocco to reach the semi-finals

·64·Sport
France defeats Morocco to reach the semi-finals

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, France defeated Morocco 2-0. In the match held at the stadium in Foxborough, the French scored two goals in the second half. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 60th minute, and Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's lead in the 68th minute.

France also appeared more active in the match statistics. The team took 21 shots, 9 of which were on target. Morocco had 5 shots, with 1 on target.

Morocco dominated possession with 53 percent. For France, this figure was 47 percent. Morocco was also ahead in the number of passes: 498. France completed 472 passes.

France showed a better result in pass accuracy. The French had a 92 percent pass accuracy, while Morocco had 88 percent. In terms of fouls, Morocco committed 12, while France committed 10.

One yellow card was recorded for each team. There were no red cards. No offsides were observed. The number of corner kicks was equal, with both teams taking 5 corners each.

Thus, France advanced to the semi-finals. Morocco ended its participation in the quarter-finals.

FranceMoroccoKylian MbappéOusmane DembéléFIFA 2026Foxborough
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Kylian Mbappe and France in the semi-finals: Morocco's resistance broken in BostonKylian Mbappe and France in the semi-finals: Morocco's resistance broken in BostonToday, 03:11How were the players rated in the France vs Morocco match?How were the players rated in the France vs Morocco match?Today, 03:04Follow the France vs Morocco match live on our websiteFollow the France vs Morocco match live on our websiteToday, 00:24Starting lineups announced for France vs Morocco matchStarting lineups announced for France vs Morocco matchToday, 00:20Manchester United rejected: Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real MadridManchester United rejected: Aurelien Tchouameni extends contract with Real MadridYesterday, 23:38Politics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh PenaltyPolitics Over Sport: Balogun Pardoned Due to Trump, While England Star Faces Harsh PenaltyYesterday, 23:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan