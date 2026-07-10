France defeats Morocco to reach the semi-finals

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-finals, France defeated Morocco 2-0. In the match held at the stadium in Foxborough, the French scored two goals in the second half. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring in the 60th minute, and Ousmane Dembélé doubled France's lead in the 68th minute.

France also appeared more active in the match statistics. The team took 21 shots, 9 of which were on target. Morocco had 5 shots, with 1 on target.

Morocco dominated possession with 53 percent. For France, this figure was 47 percent. Morocco was also ahead in the number of passes: 498. France completed 472 passes.

France showed a better result in pass accuracy. The French had a 92 percent pass accuracy, while Morocco had 88 percent. In terms of fouls, Morocco committed 12, while France committed 10.

One yellow card was recorded for each team. There were no red cards. No offsides were observed. The number of corner kicks was equal, with both teams taking 5 corners each.

Thus, France advanced to the semi-finals. Morocco ended its participation in the quarter-finals.