HMD introduces the new $90 Arc 2 smartphone

HMD Global continues to expand its line of affordable devices. The manufacturer has officially unveiled the new HMD Arc 2 smartphone, a logical successor to last year's model. This device combines a modern design with the technical specifications necessary for daily needs, primarily targeting budget-conscious users. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, although the new model looks very similar to its predecessor, it has received significant hardware upgrades. Specifically, the device now runs on a more efficient and energy-saving platform. This improves the overall performance speed of the smartphone while helping to preserve battery life for longer.

Technical specifications and display capabilities

The HMD Arc 2 smartphone is equipped with a 6.52-inch IPS display. The screen has HD+ resolution, and the refresh rate is 60 Hz. Although this figure is not at the flagship level, it is considered standard and sufficient for the budget smartphone category. The device's software is based on the Android 14 Go operating system, which is specially optimized for less powerful processors.

The heart of the smartphone is the Unisoc T603 chip, manufactured using a 12nm process. Compared to the Unisoc SC9863A used in the previous model, the new processor performs much more stably. Regarding memory, the device comes with 4 GB of RAM and a choice of 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage. There is also a dedicated slot for microSD cards.

Camera and autonomy

In terms of photography capabilities, the HMD Arc 2 remains simple. The main camera consists of a single 13-megapixel lens, while a 5-megapixel camera is installed on the front panel for selfies and video calls. These parameters are sufficient for capturing documents or communicating on social networks.

Battery capacity: 5000 mAh;

Charging speed: 10 W;

Connection port: USB-C;

Additional: 3.5 mm audio connector (for headphones).

One of the smartphone's strongest points is its 5000 mAh battery, which, combined with the energy-efficient processor, allows for up to two days of autonomous operation. The device will be available in Dark Blue and Goldish Beige colors. For now, the new product is priced at approximately $90 in the Thai market. The model is expected to appear in other regions, including Central Asian markets, soon.