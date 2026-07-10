OpenAI and Microsoft partnership enters a new phase: GPT 5.6 model becomes the foundation for Copilot

·26·Technology
OpenAI and Microsoft partnership enters a new phase: GPT 5.6 model becomes the foundation for Copilot

Rumors about a cooling relationship between the two giants of the AI world, OpenAI and Microsoft, have been put to rest. As OpenAI unveiled its new GPT 5.6 model, it officially announced that this technology would hold the status of the "preferred model" for the Microsoft 365 Copilot system. This step demonstrates that the strategic alliance between the two companies remains solid. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Recent reports by Bloomberg suggested that Microsoft was planning to move away from OpenAI software to reduce costs, shifting instead to its own internal models known as MAI. Specifically, information regarding the use of Microsoft's own developments in popular applications like Word and Excel caused a stir in the tech world. However, the new statement partially refutes these assumptions.

GPT 5.6: New power for Microsoft applications

According to an official blog post released by OpenAI, the GPT 5.6 model will support all key products in the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. This includes:

  • Text and data analysis in Microsoft Word and Excel;
  • Smart assistance in creating PowerPoint presentations;
  • Team collaboration processes on the Cowork platform;
  • Integration of email and other corporate services.
"Our partnership with Microsoft has always been focused on bringing advanced AI capabilities to more people and organizations. We are pleased to continue this shared commitment," OpenAI stated. This, in turn, guarantees Microsoft users access to the latest neural network capabilities.

Experts note that the "preferred model" status means OpenAI software will remain the "heart" of Microsoft applications. Although Microsoft may be introducing its own cheaper and smaller models (SLM) for certain functions, GPT 5.6 is expected to handle the most complex and high-level tasks.

For users and local IT specialists in Uzbekistan, this news is significant. Microsoft 365 services are widely used in the country's corporate sector. The fact that the Copilot system is powered by the latest GPT 5.6 model may serve to further improve the quality of work with texts in the Uzbek language and enhance logical reasoning capabilities.

In conclusion, the talk about a "divorce" between the tech giants may have been somewhat exaggerated. The partnership between OpenAI and Microsoft remains a vital necessity for both sides to maintain leadership in the AI market.

OpenAIMicrosoftGPT 5.6CopilotArtificial Intelligence
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