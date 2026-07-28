Thea Energy Receives $20 Million Grant for Fusion Reactors

Thea Energy, a startup striving to commercialize fusion energy, has won a major $20 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. These funds will be directed toward financing the manufacturing process of high-temperature superconducting (HTS) magnets, serving as a crucial step in creating future energy sources. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reported .

According to TechCrunch, this funding was provided by the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) under the U.S. Department of Energy. Manufacturing has always required significant financial expenditures for hard-tech startups, making this grant vital support for the company.

Magnetic Confinement and Stellarator Technology

Magnetic confinement reactors are one of the two main methods for generating fusion energy, in which powerful magnetic fields hold and compress plasma. Particles are heated until they combine, releasing a massive amount of energy. HTS magnets are among the most expensive yet critical components in this process.

Thea Energy's reactor is based on a design known as a stellarator. Stellarators resemble a twisted bicycle inner tube, helping to confine plasma more efficiently. Typically, magnets for such devices are manufactured in complex shapes, which drastically increases their cost.

Innovative Approach to Cost Reduction

To lower manufacturing costs, Thea has implemented a unique solution. The 12 large magnets performing the primary function in the company's reactor are made from just four different templates. Furthermore, all of the more than 300 smaller magnets used for precise plasma tuning share an identical shape.

These smaller magnets are distributed along the reactor perimeter like pixels on a computer screen. Their software-based control increases tolerance to manufacturing errors and ultimately significantly reduces overall costs.

Today, Thea Energy is considered one of the best-funded fusion startups. In May of this year, the company raised $100 million in investments, and in early 2024, it successfully closed a $20 million Series A round. Like many peers in the industry, Thea plans to build its first commercial-scale fusion power plant by the mid-2040s.