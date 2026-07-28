Peacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership Agreement

·38·Technology
Peacock and YouTube Reach Strategic Partnership Agreement

At a time when streaming market players are primarily focusing on merger and acquisition deals, NBCUniversal has chosen a different strategy by launching a large-scale partnership with YouTube. According to ixbt.com, under the multi-year global strategic agreement signed by the parties, the Peacock streaming service's Premium package will be offered to YouTube Premium subscribers in the US starting in early 2027. This move will allow viewers to enjoy their favorite shows and sports broadcasts without leaving the platform. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under the new agreement, millions of users will gain access to Peacock's complete content collection. This includes sports competitions like the NFL and NBA, popular shows such as “Saturday Night Live” and “Love Island USA”, the series “Law & Order: SVU”, and hit projects like Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise. All content will be integrated directly into the YouTube experience, making searching and viewing much more convenient for audiences.

Streaming services market and distribution strategy

This partnership is also of great importance for YouTube, making its subscription service more attractive and supporting its strategy to transform the platform into a single major streaming hub. Amid competition with platforms like YouTube and TikTok, which are actively capturing consumer time, media giants are seeking new avenues for growth. While other major companies in the market are pursuing changes through large-scale mergers, Peacock chose the path of wide distribution and meeting the existing audience where they are.

Currently, Peacock is consistently pursuing a policy of placing its content on platforms that viewers are already using. In particular, the company had previously established partnerships with Amazon and Apple. The global deal signed with YouTube serves as Peacock's largest step in this direction. This news comes on the heels of reports that the company achieved its first-ever quarterly profit.

International market and subscription opportunities

It is worth noting that this strategic partnership is not limited to the US market. NBCUniversal's international streaming services, Universal+ and Hayu, will also be made available to users through YouTube Premium in select markets. This will significantly expand the global reach of the service.

Additionally, starting late this summer, the Peacock Premium service can also be officially subscribed to as a standalone add-on via YouTube Primetime Channels. Currently, Peacock Premium operates in an ad-supported tier priced at $10.99 per month, while the Peacock Premium Plus package has been available to users through YouTube Primetime Channels since the end of June.

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