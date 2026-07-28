Starlink routers granted exceptional permission for US import

·46·Technology
Starlink routers granted exceptional permission for US import

Elon Musk's SpaceX has managed to bypass new restrictions on importing network equipment into the US. According to Ixbt.com, the company secured a special exemption allowing it to continue manufacturing and supplying Starlink routers outside the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com reporting that.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted Starlink temporary authorization to use imported Wi-Fi routers until February 1, 2028. This exemption was granted for the maximum possible period of 18 years [note: contextually 18 months], and currently applies to equipment manufactured in Vietnam.

Exemption amid security measures and new restrictions

The US administration's ban on the import of certain routers was introduced due to cybersecurity concerns. This ban primarily applies to new models, allowing the continued overseas production of currently manufactured Starlink Router 3 and Router Mini devices.

However, in the future development of new routers, companies will be required to launch production directly within the US or obtain separate permission from the regulator. In April of this year, the Federal Communications Commission issued a landmark decision banning the import of all new consumer routers manufactured abroad.

SpaceX's future plans and manufacturing capacities

The application for this exemption may indicate that SpaceX is preparing new generation Starlink equipment. Currently, the company is actively working on a new V5 compact antenna and other devices, as well as expanding the production of satellite terminals.

According to reports, SpaceX has a large factory in Texas with a production capacity of over 20,000 Starlink antennas per week. Nevertheless, some parts of the network equipment are still manufactured in Asian countries, including Vietnam.

The prospect of fully shifting production to the US could lead to increased costs in the future and, consequently, higher device prices for users. For now, the granted temporary authorization provides the company with an opportunity to gradually adapt production to the new conditions.

StarlinkSpaceXElon MuskUSATechnology
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