NASA Chief States Returning to the Moon Is Impossible Without SpaceX and Elon Musk

In an interview with the Moonshots podcast, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that the US return to the Moon program is directly tied to SpaceX and that accomplishing this task without its involvement is impossible. According to him, the engineering potential and financial capabilities of Elon Musk's team play a decisive role in the successful implementation of the most complex space projects. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, as part of the Artemis program implemented in cooperation between NASA and SpaceX, it is planned to deliver American astronauts to the surface of Earth's satellite. The lunar version of the Starship spacecraft, being specially developed for this grandiose task, is being created precisely by SpaceX engineers, and this technology is the main key to success.

Orbital Data Centers and Future Prospects

During the interview, Jared Isaacman also touched upon the idea of orbital data centers promoted by SpaceX. He emphasized that if the company's leadership is channeling major resources into this direction, it means this initiative has serious prospects and a high probability of success.

According to the space agency chief, SpaceX has proven in practice during its previous operations that it can solve the most complex engineering tasks in short periods. The company's strong financial base and team of leading industry specialists allow it to achieve results much faster than others.

Leadership in the Space Industry and Starship Tests

Praising Elon Musk's role in modern engineering and entrepreneurship, Isaacman called him one of the greatest figures of the new era. He added that the combination of financial stability and high engineering potential in one place is a crucial factor in ensuring America's dominance in space.

According to ixbt.com, against the background of these statements, SpaceX presented four new photos to the public, obtained during the 13th test flight of its Starship (Ship 40) spacecraft. These tests serve as the next important step in ensuring the safety and technical readiness of future lunar missions.