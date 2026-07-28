Zelenskyy Concludes Unexpected White House Meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has concluded face-to-face negotiations with US President Donald Trump at the White House and left the residence. At the end of the one-hour discussions, no specific agreements were reached, and no official documents were signed.

Zamin.uz Details, main discussion topics, and unexpected moments from this high-level meeting in Washington.

1. One-Hour Negotiation and Symbolic Details at the White House

According to the Kiev leader, the meeting with Trump discussed obtaining licenses for the production of Patriot air defense systems, as well as "other ideas that might be useful." Although Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the US for its "firm support," he could not name specific figures or deadlines for aid.

Diplomatic circles and White House reporters highlighted several notable details surrounding the meeting:

Silent Trump: US President Donald Trump made no public statements for the media after the negotiations concluded.

Departure via Side Entrance: Reporters noted that Zelenskyy was escorted out not through the main entrance of the West Wing, where the Oval Office is located, but through a side entrance.

From Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post-meeting statement: "During the negotiations, we discussed licenses for the production of Patriot systems and other ideas. I am grateful to the United States for their ongoing support."

Key Facts on the White House Meeting Between Zelenskyy and Trump

Aspect / Details Details Meeting Participants Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy Location and Duration Washington, White House (lasted 1 hour) Discussion Topics Patriot system licensing, proposal for a truce in the air Outcome of the Meeting No documents signed, no specific deadlines announced Next Destination Visit to the Capitol to meet with senators

2. Reasons for the Visit and Discussions on a Truce in the Air

According to NBC News on July 28, following the high-level talks, the Ukrainian president will head to the Capitol to meet with senators. Zelenskyy's visit to the US is also linked to participating in a farewell ceremony for the recently deceased Senator Lindsey Graham.

Upon stepping foot in the US, the Ukrainian leader emphasized that his main priorities were missile defense and strategic partnership with Washington. Reuters had reported that Zelenskyy and Trump might also consider a "truce in the air" proposal during the meeting.

However, earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov dismissed reports of an air truce as media speculation and theories, stating there were no concrete details on the matter.

These geopolitical negotiations taking place in Washington and their outcomes remain the focus of the global community.

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