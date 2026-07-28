PayPal Does Not Oppose Stripe Offer But Demands Higher Price

The management of PayPal, one of the largest platforms in the fintech world, has not fully rejected Stripe's $53.4 billion acquisition offer, but believes the current price does not fully reflect the company's value. This statement was made during the financial report presentation for the second quarter of 2026 and immediately caught the attention of market experts. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, PayPal CEO Enrique Lores stated during a Tuesday investor meeting that the company is ready to carefully consider any offer that creates priority value for shareholders. Although management refrained from official comments regarding market rumors or potential mergers, this statement clearly showed that the company is not completely opposed to a sale, but demands a fair valuation.

Financial Indicators and Share Value

It is not surprising that the $60.50 per share price offered by Stripe and Advent International did not satisfy the PayPal team. According to the latest financial reports, the company recorded much higher profit and revenue figures than expected and is successfully implementing its financial strategy.

In particular, according to an analysis by financial services firm Cantor, the real value of a PayPal share is estimated closer to $70 per paper, while market prices are trading around $58. In the quarterly report, adjusted net profit was $1.38 per share instead of the expected $1.28. Total revenue increased by 5 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $8.68 billion and beating forecasts.

Artificial Intelligence and Transformation Process

The company's $1.8 billion adjusted free cash flow provides it with ample opportunities to continue investing in its products and strategic projects. According to Enrique Lores, if a way is found to bring higher value to shareholders than executing the current strategy, PayPal will certainly consider it.

Currently, PayPal is actively continuing large-scale transformation and restructuring work based on artificial intelligence technologies. To simplify operations, the company has divided its activities into three main segments: payment solutions and PayPal, consumer financial services and Venmo, and payment services and cryptoassets.

Management plans to reduce additional costs by introducing artificial intelligence into areas such as programming, customer support, and risk management. Gross savings of at least $1.5 billion are planned over the next two to three years, and the migration of technological infrastructure to cloud systems continues at a rapid pace.