Ruben Amorim Opens Up About Manchester United Mistakes and Milan Plans

Speaking as the new head coach of Milan, Ruben Amorim has opened up about the mistakes made during his time at the English club and his plans for his new team. The Portuguese specialist noted that the Milan management chose him not only for his achievements, but also for the failures he faced at Manchester United and the rich experience he gained. Goal.com reports this news.

As known, following the resignation of Massimiliano Allegri at the end of last season after failing to reach the Champions League, Ruben Amorim was appointed as Milan head coach in mid-June. Upon arriving, the new manager immediately traveled to Perth, Australia, where he began preparations for a friendly tournament against Inter and Serie B side Palermo.

Manchester United Experience and Negotiations with Club Management

According to ixbt.com and other sports sources, Ruben Amorim openly expressed his ideas and views during meetings with the club's leadership. According to him, Milan owner Mister Cardinale and others found him a suitable candidate precisely for the style of play he intends to implement in the team.

Amorim admitted that discussions with the management covered not only positive results, but also the mistakes made at Manchester United. "I think that helped a great deal in these negotiations, because they evaluated not only my previous successes, but also the experience I gained step by step", the coach said.

The City of Milan and Demands Under New Pressure

Speaking about the atmosphere at the Italian club, the experienced specialist emphasized that working in a great city like Milan requires unique responsibility. He admitted feeling a certain amount of pressure from the coaching staff, as managing the team and the style of self-expression here are completely different.

Reminding that Milan is the capital of fashion, the coach added that it is important to properly represent the city and the club's history. In his opinion, the glorious history of the team includes not only performances on the pitch, but also culture and external appearance off the pitch, and he stated that he will fully comply with these demands.