Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal is once again catching the attention of the sports community with its actions and financial capabilities in the summer transfer window. The club management's unusual approach to attracting foreign players is raising many questions among fans and experts. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the club has made its first major signing of the summer transfer window, reaching an agreement with Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, who previously played for West Ham United. It is reported that 80 million euros were allocated for this transfer.

In the Footsteps of Record Breakers

The value of this transfer makes him the second most expensive signing in the history of the Saudi League. Brazilian Neymar , who joined from Paris Saint-Germain for 90 million euros in the summer of 2023, holds the top spot in the ranking.

However, following the transfer of Crysencio Summerville, the club management has also started actively monitoring several other forwards. Interestingly, some of them play in the exact same left-wing position as the Dutch player.

An Uncertain Future and New Candidates

According to reports, among the major names being focused on are Bayern Munich representative, Colombian Luis Díaz, and Jack Grealish, who returned to Manchester City after his loan spell at Everton ended. Such moves call into question the future of Crysencio Summerville, who was brought in for a huge sum.

Al-Hilal is also considering candidates for other areas of the pitch in the transfer market. In particular, players such as English striker Harry Kane, French winger Ousmane Dembélé, and Senegalese Iliman Ndiaye are said to have come into the club's sphere of interest.

It remains unclear how such a scattered and massive financial resource-based transfer policy by the club will affect the team's internal atmosphere in the future. Fans are awaiting clear answers from the management regarding these steps.