Space exploration remains one of the most complex and unique directions facing artificial intelligence technologies. According to ixbt.com, there are currently no ready-made databases available in space for training modern intelligent systems. That is exactly why every space test is becoming a valuable source of data for humanity. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Yun-Ta Tsai, lead artificial intelligence engineer at Tesla, drew special attention to the amazing footage obtained during the 13th test flight of the Starship spacecraft carried out by SpaceX. The expert noted that this flight became a completely new stage and a uniquely important milestone for which humanity has not yet gathered data.

Space tests and new data

Recall that the next important test of the Starship spacecraft took place on July 24, 2026. During this flight, the spacecraft successfully completed a series of complex tasks. In particular, based on the rocket's capabilities, the next-generation Starlink V3 satellites were successfully launched into orbit.

Also, within the framework of this mission, the practice of restarting engines in space conditions was performed for the first time. At the end of the test, the upper stage of the spacecraft made a soft landing in the ocean, successfully completing the tasks set by the program. The unique images and telemetry data recorded during this flight created a huge base for studying how the spacecraft behaves in real space conditions.

Elon Musk's thoughts and future tasks

SpaceX founder Elon Musk, in turn, fully supported the Tesla engineer's words. He added that there is not a single piece of data available at the destinations the company will head to in the future to pre-train artificial intelligence.

As known, SpaceX has set a grand goal for itself to send thousands of Starship spacecraft to the planet Mars in the future and colonize it. Although millions of data points have already been collected for various tasks on Earth, the space environment remains insufficiently studied.

Every successful new space flight serves to form a unique dataset for creating advanced artificial intelligence systems in the future and training them to operate in previously unknown harsh conditions.