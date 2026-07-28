Apple Launches Long-Term Device Rental Program

A new financial opportunity for tech enthusiasts has been introduced in the USA — the Apple Upgrade long-term rental program. According to ixbt.com, this initiative allows users to officially use expensive gadgets for a monthly fee without purchasing them outright, marking a significant step in the modern consumer market. Ixbt.com reports this.

Under the new program, the company's latest models of iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac computers can be ordered through the official Apple Store website, special app, or brand retail stores. Contract terms depend on the type of device.

Rental Terms and Monthly Payments

Terms of 12 or 24 months are offered for smartphones and smartwatches, while 24 or 36-month contracts are planned for tablets and laptops. Initial monthly payments for the program vary depending on the device type:

Minimum $18 per month for iPhone

Minimum $12 per month for Apple Watch

Minimum $25 per month for Mac computers

Minimum $12 per month for iPad

According to estimates provided by the company, for example, acquiring the iPhone 17 Pro model with 256 GB of storage on a one-year rental basis costs $46 per month. If the contract is signed for two years, the monthly payment drops to $32. As a result, one year of use comes to $552, and two years of use totals $768.

This model can be a much more cost-effective alternative for users accustomed to upgrading to a new gadget every two years, compared to buying the device outright for $1100. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to bundle multiple products at once, such as an iPhone 17, MacBook Air, and Apple Watch, starting at approximately $61 per month.

Additional Convenience and Geography

To further reduce the financial burden, users can trade in their old devices through the trade-in program. In return, the monthly payment amount decreases even further. Furthermore, Apple Card holders receive 3% Daily Cash back on monthly rental payments.

Currently, the Apple Upgrade program is only active in the USA. Company representatives have not yet provided any official information regarding plans to expand this service to other country markets.