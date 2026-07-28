Calling via WhatsApp Web is now available

·59·Technology
Calling via WhatsApp Web is now available

Meta has released a major update for the popular WhatsApp messenger, allowing users to make and receive voice and video calls directly through the browser-based web application. According to ixbt.com, this feature was previously only available in smartphone apps and dedicated desktop software. Techcrunch.com reports this.

The new web interface features a dedicated section for call history and starred contacts. Additionally, screen sharing and reaction features, similar to those in the desktop app, are fully supported in the web version.

Call Management and New Features

Developers have also introduced several additional updates to make the calling process even more convenient. Specifically, users can now transfer a call from one device to another without disconnecting. For example, you can accept a call on a computer or web version and continue the conversation on your smartphone.

The company is also introducing waiting rooms for group calls. If someone has a group call link, the host can admit them to the conversation or remove them at any time. This new feature is especially important for business communication.

Quality and Additional Features

When creating a group link, it is possible to set up a waiting room by enabling the “Request to Join” option. Another small yet useful update is the noise suppression system, which filters out background noise in crowded places.

Company representatives announced that WhatsApp will now stream video calls in HD directly from the start. The need to wait a few seconds to switch to HD format, as was previously the case, has been eliminated.

It was also noted that the process of reserving usernames on the WhatsApp platform has recently begun. Once this feature is fully launched, users will be able to make cross-device and cross-platform calls using their usernames.

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