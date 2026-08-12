José Mourinho Reveals Details of His Real Madrid Era and Conflict With Casillas

Famous football coach José Mourinho has once again recalled events from one of the most controversial periods of his career —Real Madridwhen he was in charge of the club, according to Goal.com.

According to ixbt.com, the new film focuses on Mourinho’s arrival at the Madrid club in 2010 and his clash with the atmosphere in the dressing room. The coach stressed that the players’ particular habits and privileges at the time were completely at odds with his strict principles of discipline.

Early Conversations With Iker Casillas

According to José Mourinho, his first three conversations with Iker Casillas showed that the team had serious problems that needed to be resolved. The experienced goalkeeper and captain approached the coach with several specific requests.

In particular, Casillas asked for more days off for Spain internationals. He also suggested delaying training by an hour, citing traffic jams in Madrid, and meeting directly at the stadium before matches instead of gathering at the hotel as was customary.

Mourinho said: “I quickly realized that they had been spoiled”. This quote clearly reveals the coach’s mindset at the time and his philosophy of working with star players.

El Clásico and National-Team Disputes

The documentary also discusses other factors that strained relations between Mourinho and Casillas. In particular, the conflict intensified after the tension surrounding matches between Real Madrid and Barcelona began affecting the atmosphere within the Spain national team.

At the time, Iker Casillas tried to contact Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández in an effort to ease relations between players from the two teams. The move sparked Mourinho’s strong disapproval and further deepened the confrontation between the coach and captain.