The leading clubs in the English Premier League continue to be active in the transfer market. According to information published by TalkSPORT, London club Arsenal have offered their promising midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly to league rivals Manchester United and Chelsea. The 19-year-old's future remains uncertain, and the situation is also attracting the attention of other top clubs. Goal.com reports that.

The club's management took this step in an effort to restore the financial balance disrupted by the £75 million signing of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United. With Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino currently leading the midfield, the young talent's chances of regular first-team football are decreasing. Having made just five appearances last season, the player could now face major changes.

Peterborough United owner's recommendation

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony strongly recommended that Liverpool join the race for the transfer. In his view, a valuation of £40 million to £60 million would be fair for the English player. MacAnthony stressed that Liverpool need the kind of versatility Lewis-Skelly offers to provide genuine competition for Milos Kerkez at left-back.

MacAnthony said in an interview: “I really like him; he is a fantastic young footballer. Why have they not offered him to Liverpool? For an English player of his age, that is a reasonable price.” While expressing respect for Kostas Tsimikas's efforts, he also noted that strong, Premier League-level competition can only benefit the team.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's qualities

According to experts, Lewis-Skelly's greatest strength is his play in central areas, although he can also perform successfully at left-back. Liverpool are believed to need such a versatile player to further strengthen their defence and provide squad depth. The footballer's technical ability and defensive skills make him an important figure in any coach's tactical plan.

However, there is also debate over how the situation could affect the academy graduate's emotional state. The young player, who came through Arsenal's academy and won the affection of the fans, would naturally be disappointed at being offered to other clubs by his own team. Experts believe that the harsh realities of modern football often leave little room for such emotions.

Manchester United and Chelsea will have to formalise their interest before the transfer window closes. The race for the player, whose estimated value is around £45 million, has entered its decisive stage. If Liverpool's management follows the experts' advice and joins the negotiations, serious competition is expected to emerge in the transfer market.