José Mourinho Reveals Real Madrid Conflicts and a Locker-Room Secret

Renowned Portuguese coach José Mourinho has once again recalled his time at Real Madrid, one of the most controversial periods of his career. In a new documentary now streaming on Netflix, the manager revealed intriguing details about his early days at the Spanish giants, including his relationship with the team’s captain at the time, Iker Casillas, and the atmosphere inside the locker room. This period was marked by fierce confrontations that drew the attention of Spanish football and the entire European sporting community. According to Goal.com reports.

Early Clashes Over Discipline

According to the documentary, Mourinho realized from his very first meetings at the Madrid club that the team had habits he was unaccustomed to and could not accept. He said his first three conversations with Iker Casillas had a major impact on his outlook. In the first meeting, the captain asked for Spain internationals to be given more days off. In the second, he requested that training sessions start an hour later, citing traffic in Madrid. The third request concerned the team not gathering at the hotel before matches, but meeting directly at the stadium instead.

According to Mourinho, these demands shaped his initial impression of the players. The Portuguese coach concluded after those conversations: “I quickly realized that they were spoiled.” The experienced manager took charge of Real Madrid in 2010, inheriting a squad packed with stars. In his view, his task was not to teach the players how to play football, but to instill strict discipline and a unified methodology.

The War with Barcelona and Tensions in the National Team

The documentary also examines the roots of the famous conflict between Mourinho and Casillas. The dispute intensified as tensions from El Clásico clashes began to affect the Spain national team camp as well. At the time, goalkeeper Iker Casillas reportedly called Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández in an effort to ease relations between the two camps, a move that damaged the relationship between the coach and the captain.

The documentary gives football fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes events of that period, the tense atmosphere within the club and the coach’s distinctive management philosophy. Mourinho’s revelations show once again, years later, just how complex and uncompromising the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona was at the time.