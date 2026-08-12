José Mourinho Reveals Real Madrid Conflicts and a Locker-Room Secret

·32·Sport
José Mourinho Reveals Real Madrid Conflicts and a Locker-Room Secret

Renowned Portuguese coach José Mourinho has once again recalled his time at Real Madrid, one of the most controversial periods of his career. In a new documentary now streaming on Netflix, the manager revealed intriguing details about his early days at the Spanish giants, including his relationship with the team’s captain at the time, Iker Casillas, and the atmosphere inside the locker room. This period was marked by fierce confrontations that drew the attention of Spanish football and the entire European sporting community. According to Goal.com reports.

Early Clashes Over Discipline

According to the documentary, Mourinho realized from his very first meetings at the Madrid club that the team had habits he was unaccustomed to and could not accept. He said his first three conversations with Iker Casillas had a major impact on his outlook. In the first meeting, the captain asked for Spain internationals to be given more days off. In the second, he requested that training sessions start an hour later, citing traffic in Madrid. The third request concerned the team not gathering at the hotel before matches, but meeting directly at the stadium instead.

According to Mourinho, these demands shaped his initial impression of the players. The Portuguese coach concluded after those conversations: “I quickly realized that they were spoiled.” The experienced manager took charge of Real Madrid in 2010, inheriting a squad packed with stars. In his view, his task was not to teach the players how to play football, but to instill strict discipline and a unified methodology.

The War with Barcelona and Tensions in the National Team

The documentary also examines the roots of the famous conflict between Mourinho and Casillas. The dispute intensified as tensions from El Clásico clashes began to affect the Spain national team camp as well. At the time, goalkeeper Iker Casillas reportedly called Barcelona captain Xavi Hernández in an effort to ease relations between the two camps, a move that damaged the relationship between the coach and the captain.

The documentary gives football fans a closer look at the behind-the-scenes events of that period, the tense atmosphere within the club and the coach’s distinctive management philosophy. Mourinho’s revelations show once again, years later, just how complex and uncompromising the rivalry between Real Madrid and Barcelona was at the time.

José MourinhoReal MadridIker CasillasBarcelonaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Thiago Almada Joins River PlateThiago Almada Joins River PlateToday, 03:11Liverpool should join the race for Myles Lewis-SkellyLiverpool should join the race for Myles Lewis-SkellyToday, 02:54José Mourinho Reveals Details of His Real Madrid Era and Conflict With CasillasJosé Mourinho Reveals Details of His Real Madrid Era and Conflict With CasillasToday, 02:30Lamine Yamal celebrates his 19th birthday and returns to trainingLamine Yamal celebrates his 19th birthday and returns to trainingToday, 01:12Rafael Leão’s Future and the Transfer Situation Around AC MilanRafael Leão’s Future and the Transfer Situation Around AC MilanToday, 00:51Tottenham Begin Negotiations for Folarin Balogun TransferTottenham Begin Negotiations for Folarin Balogun TransferToday, 00:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal
Messi comments on photo of him bathing 6-month-old Yamal