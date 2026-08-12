Cuktech Introduces a Cable with a Display for Charging Two Devices

Cuktech is preparing to launch a new original accessory designed to make users’ daily lives more convenient: a modern charging cable with a built-in display and the ability to charge two gadgets simultaneously. According to Ixbt.com the outlet reports.

As with its previous products, the new cable features a high-quality braided sheath, ensuring mechanical durability and a long service life. In developing this gadget, the manufacturer focused on three key features, each designed to make everyday use more convenient and safer.

Technical Specifications and Functionality

First, the next-generation cable will support direct connection to the popular Mi Home ecosystem. This will enable users to integrate it with other devices in a smart home environment and manage processes more conveniently.

Second, engineers have enabled the simultaneous charging of two different devices. Users will be able to power two gadgets with a single cable, without relying on extra wires or separate adapters.

Smart Display and Current Capabilities

Third, a compact and convenient small display is built directly into the cable housing. It will allow users to monitor the current charging power and other important parameters in real time.

Today’s technology market is striving to offer consumers devices that are not only functional but also transparent and easy to control. New solutions like this one from Cuktech can help elevate the way people use everyday gadgets.