AI-Powered Voice Wearables Market Expands

·37·Technology
AI-Powered Voice Wearables Market Expands

In recent years, AI-powered recording devices have evolved rapidly, offering credit-card-sized gadgets, pendants and even earbuds that let users record meetings and generate brief summaries. As discussed on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast, a new wave of wearables, including smart rings, is now focusing on helping people capture their thoughts and ideas using their voices. TechCrunch.com reports it.

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, Sandbar is one startup pursuing this vision with Stream, a discreet voice ring. The company has raised a total of $36 million to date, including $23 million in a Series A round led by Adjacent and Kindred Ventures.

A New Generation of Voice Devices

On the podcast, Sandbar founder and CEO Mina Fahmi explained why earlier voice hardware struggled to find its place in the market. In her view, the future belongs to voice technologies, and keeping people at the center and in full control is essential for making wearables successful.

As various forms of AI assistants emerge on the market, the Stream ring allows users to capture their thoughts using only their voice, without any extra actions. This is expected to significantly simplify their daily workflow.

Investor Interest and Prospects

The startup’s success shows that venture capital investors see significant potential in combining AI and wearables. Increased funding will further expand opportunities to improve the product and bring it to a broader market.

Experts say that AI devices based on voice control could become an integral part of everyday life in the future. Products such as the Stream ring represent an important step in that direction.

Artificial IntelligenceWearablesStream RingTechnologyStartup
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