Automattic’s Mesh App Launches on Android

·41·Technology
Automattic’s Mesh App Launches on Android

Mesh, a personal customer relationship management (CRM) system owned by WordPress.com founder Automattic, is now available to Android users as well. The app lets users securely keep track of people in their personal and professional networks, add notes to their contact details, and receive reminders about when to get in touch with them. TechCrunch.com reports this.

According to ixbt.com and TechCrunch, the Android version has been adapted to the operating system’s core features and supports split-screen and pop-up window modes. This allows users to quickly access Mesh while working in email or messaging apps. The app also includes keyboard shortcuts for tablets and foldable devices, in-app search, widgets with Material You colors that adapt to the Android wallpaper, and real-time synchronization across devices.

Integration with Beeper and future plans

The company’s broader plans include closer integration between Mesh and Automattic’s universal messaging app, Beeper. The two apps already work together to some extent: users can draft text messages through Beeper or use in-app links to switch to a Mesh profile. In the future, additional AI features are planned to help users of both products manage their relationships.

According to Mesh co-founder Zachary Hamed, some users have tens of thousands of contacts, and communicating personally with each one is a challenging task. That is why Nexus AI is currently undergoing initial testing. It can help identify whom a user knows at a particular company, who lives in a certain city, or who is an expert in a specific field.

Privacy and usage purposes

According to the company, personal data stored in Mesh is not used for advertising purposes or shared with others. The app operates directly through subscriptions. The service is free for the first 1,000 contacts, while paid plans are available for unlimited contacts and additional features.

Currently, approximately 70% of Mesh customers use the app for business purposes. According to app founder Matthew Achariam, it is especially useful for leaders managing large teams or people who want to maintain a close network of contacts. At the same time, the creators are not overlooking the needs of everyday consumers, as features useful to business users can be equally valuable to individuals.

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