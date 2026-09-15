USA claims to possess orbital weapons for space control

·44·Technology
USA claims to possess orbital weapons for space control

The leadership of the US Air Force has officially announced that it possesses special orbital weapons that allow for full control of outer space. US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink made this statement, highlighting the country's capabilities in space security. This announcement has sparked serious interest and discussion among the global community and experts, as the issue of space armament is one of the most sensitive aspects of global security. This is reported by reported by.

According to Ixbt.com, although US officials have openly admitted that the country possesses such technologies, their technical specifications and capabilities remain classified. When answering specific questions, officials strictly refused to disclose details. This leads to various speculations about the functions and scope of these orbital systems.

Competition and security in outer space

Today, Earth's orbit is of strategic importance not only for scientific research but also for telecommunications, navigation, and defense systems. Nations are rapidly developing modern technologies to protect their space assets and achieve superiority in space if necessary. It is currently unknown how these steps by the US will affect the global strategic balance.

Experts believe that orbital weapons could become the primary tool for future space conflicts or for protecting satellites. However, the existence of such weapons takes the space race to a new level, necessitating a review of international law and security regulations.

USASpaceOrbital WeaponsTroy MeinkMilitary Technology
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