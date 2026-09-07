A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean

·21·Technology
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean

A small asteroid with a diameter of approximately one meter entered Earth's atmosphere. According to reports from RBK, the event was recorded over the Indian Ocean in the waters near the Indonesian island of Bali. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on preliminary calculations by Alexander Ivanov, head of the Astronomy and Cosmonautics Center of the Krasnodar branch of the Russian Geographical Society, the celestial body's entry into Earth's atmosphere was expected to occur around 21:08 Tashkent time. According to the calculations, the impact area fell into a body of water approximately 600 kilometers south of Bali.

Why small celestial bodies are not dangerous

The expert noted that asteroids of this size usually disintegrate almost completely while passing through dense atmospheric layers. Due to atmospheric pressure and friction, they burn up, and only small fragments of meteoritic material may reach the Earth's surface.

The scientist emphasized that such events pose no threat to the population. The main reason for this is not only the small size of the object but also the fact that the impact area is located very far from densely populated land areas.

Space safety and the importance of size

Experts believe that for a celestial body to cause significant consequences, its diameter would need to be at least 5-10 meters or larger. Nevertheless, the final impact is not determined by size alone.

The probability of catastrophic consequences also depends directly on the chemical composition of the object, as well as its speed and angle of entry into the atmosphere. Smaller objects usually manage to disintegrate easily before reaching the Earth's surface.

It is worth noting that a similar event had been observed before. Specifically, in October 2025, a large meteor was recorded over the Java Sea in Indonesia, with its movement accompanied by a bright flash and a loud sound, but it also posed no threat to the local population.

AsteroidIndian OceanBaliAstronomyScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in CaliforniaNASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in CaliforniaToday, 04:29Tim Cook to receive $47 million in new Apple roleTim Cook to receive $47 million in new Apple roleToday, 01:29Toyota Delays Launch of Fully Electric Highlander EVToyota Delays Launch of Fully Electric Highlander EVToday, 00:52LG introduces the new Gram Book AI 2026 laptop with over 30 hours of battery lifeLG introduces the new Gram Book AI 2026 laptop with over 30 hours of battery lifeYesterday, 22:20Modifying stainless steel makes hydrogen production from water cheaperModifying stainless steel makes hydrogen production from water cheaperYesterday, 19:26Google Pixel 11 Pro outperforms iPhone 17 Pro in battery lifeGoogle Pixel 11 Pro outperforms iPhone 17 Pro in battery lifeYesterday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8