A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean

A small asteroid with a diameter of approximately one meter entered Earth's atmosphere. According to reports from RBK, the event was recorded over the Indian Ocean in the waters near the Indonesian island of Bali. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Based on preliminary calculations by Alexander Ivanov, head of the Astronomy and Cosmonautics Center of the Krasnodar branch of the Russian Geographical Society, the celestial body's entry into Earth's atmosphere was expected to occur around 21:08 Tashkent time. According to the calculations, the impact area fell into a body of water approximately 600 kilometers south of Bali.

Why small celestial bodies are not dangerous

The expert noted that asteroids of this size usually disintegrate almost completely while passing through dense atmospheric layers. Due to atmospheric pressure and friction, they burn up, and only small fragments of meteoritic material may reach the Earth's surface.

The scientist emphasized that such events pose no threat to the population. The main reason for this is not only the small size of the object but also the fact that the impact area is located very far from densely populated land areas.

Space safety and the importance of size

Experts believe that for a celestial body to cause significant consequences, its diameter would need to be at least 5-10 meters or larger. Nevertheless, the final impact is not determined by size alone.

The probability of catastrophic consequences also depends directly on the chemical composition of the object, as well as its speed and angle of entry into the atmosphere. Smaller objects usually manage to disintegrate easily before reaching the Earth's surface.

It is worth noting that a similar event had been observed before. Specifically, in October 2025, a large meteor was recorded over the Java Sea in Indonesia, with its movement accompanied by a bright flash and a loud sound, but it also posed no threat to the local population.