Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed

The most advanced smartphones in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S27 flagship series will retain the fast charging technology of the previous generation. According to IXBT.com, the first technical details about the new generation devices have appeared in the database of the Chinese 3C certification authority. This is reported by news source.

Devices registered in the regulator's database under the numbers SM-S9570 and SM-S9580 have been identified as the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, respectively, according to GSMA IMEI data. Based on this source, both advanced versions will support 60W fast charging. However, as is tradition, the company is not expected to include a wall adapter in the box.

Differences between the new Pro version and the series

The publication of this certification data indicates that there will be changes in the Samsung flagship lineup for the first time. Specifically, the Galaxy S27 Pro model could go down in history as the first smartphone in the Galaxy S series to carry the "Pro" index. At the same time, it was revealed that the 60W high power will only be available for these two most expensive and advanced models.

Previously, the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus models had also passed the same 3C certification. According to it, the base Galaxy S27 model was said to be equipped with 45W charging power, while the Galaxy S27 Plus would have 27W. Thus, the distribution of charging capabilities for the new series of devices has become clear.

Early certification

Experts note that all four Galaxy S27 smartphones appeared in the Chinese regulator's database very early. For comparison, the devices in the previous Galaxy S26 series only passed certification by January 2026. Although Samsung has not yet announced an official launch date, the early processing of these documents suggests that the launch of the new flagships may happen sooner than originally planned.