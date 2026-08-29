A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)

Another viral sensation has emerged at the intersection of the apparel industry and high technology. A few years ago, the famous US brand HercLeon , which caused a stir with its self-cleaning underwear, has now unveiled a new invention that has stunned the world.

The company's fifth-generation innovative product — the HercShirt V5.0 T-shirt — remains fresh and odor-free even during hot summer days and active sweating, even if it is not washed for over a month.

7 special components: How does this technology work?

What seems like a miracle or 'alchemy' to many has a scientific basis. The company does not simply coat the fabric surface with nanomaterials but weaves them directly into the fibers. Seven distinct elements are used for this:

Copper and silver: Completely stops the growth of bacteria and microorganisms that cause unpleasant odors;

Zinc: Neutralizes sharp sulfur compounds produced during active sweating;

Gold and 2 special secret components: Ensures the fabric's elasticity, durability, and antibacterial properties are maintained for many years;

Volcanic ash: Acts as a unique micro-porous 'sponge,' absorbing excess moisture and odors from the external environment.

Pricing, colors, and model selection

According to details of the project, which has generated significant interest on the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform, this product lasts much longer than 7 regular T-shirts due to infrequent washing:

Premium V5.0 version ($79): Allows for over a month of use without washing. Initially available only in black, with dark blue, burgundy, and dark green colors to follow;

Standard version (around $59): Does not require washing for up to 14 days (two weeks);

Budget version ($39): Guarantees absolute cleanliness and odor-free wear for 3 days of intensive use.

Official global sales of the innovative T-shirts are scheduled to begin in early November.