Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)

A family conflict over an iPhone installment payment in the Indian state of Maharashtra has turned into a horrific tragedy. In the village of Tisgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 18-year-old Kunal Chandgude and his parents fell from a cliff and died. This was reported by NDTV and other local publications.

According to police reports on August 22, Kunal had purchased an iPhone on an installment plan and asked his family for money to make the next payment. A heated argument ensued with his father over the funds. Afterward, the young man left the house, went to a hill in the Tisgaon area, and stood on the edge of a cliff.

Kunal's parents, local residents, police, and fire department personnel arrived at the scene. They spent nearly three hours trying to persuade the young man to move away from the dangerous spot. Former village head Sanjay Jadhav also tried to change his mind, and some people even promised to buy him a new iPhone.

Witnesses said that despite all pleas, Kunal refused to leave the edge of the cliff. Some moments of the incident were filmed by people gathered nearby.

Around 13:00, Kunal's father, Murlidhar Chandgude, approached his son and tried to pull him back. However, both lost their balance and fell into the gorge. Seeing her son and husband fall, his mother, Sangita, also fell shortly after. It was impossible to save the lives of all three.

Police recovered the bodies of the deceased and sent them for forensic examination. A case has been opened, and the investigation is ongoing.

Official reports cite the family conflict over the iPhone payment as the direct trigger for the tragedy. However, the police have not yet disclosed details regarding other potential causes of the incident.