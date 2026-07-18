Honor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot Camera

·29·Technology
Honor Starts Pre-orders for Unique Robot Phone: Titanium Robot Camera

The race for innovation in the smartphone market is entering a new phase. Honor has officially opened pre-orders for one of its most unusual devices — the Robot Phone. This device is capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts not only for its technical specifications but also for a robotic camera system never before seen in the mobile industry. This was reported by Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, sales of the new smartphone will begin in August of this year. Currently, customers in the Chinese market who place an order are offered a number of benefits, including a lifetime subscription to the Yoyo personal assistant, extended service, and a special accessory kit. Such bonuses demonstrate the company's serious commitment to popularizing this new device format.

Four-axis robotic gimbal and titanium body

The main feature that distinguishes the Robot Phone from other smartphones is its four-axis robotic camera. Made of titanium alloy, this mechanism remains hidden inside the body under normal conditions. As soon as the camera app is launched, the module pops out in just 0.8 seconds. This mechanism can rotate 360 degrees and supports intelligent object tracking.

From a technical standpoint, the mechanical stabilization in the device meets the CIPA 5.5 level, providing stability comparable to professional cameras. It is also expected that the robotic camera will serve to visually express unique "emotions" during interactions with AI.

Professional-grade photo and video capabilities

The smartphone's camera system also boasts impressive specs. The main module is equipped with a 200 MP sensor (f/1.6), accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and another 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. Honor has partnered with the renowned ARRI brand for this model.

As a result of this collaboration, Robot Phone users will be able to record video in Log-C format and use professional LUT color profiles. This makes the smartphone an ideal tool for mobile videographers and professional content creators.

Powerful technical specifications and battery

According to preliminary information, the device will have the following technical specifications:

  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform;
  • 6.4-inch, 1.5K resolution flat screen;
  • 120 W fast charging technology;
  • Durable body elements made of titanium alloy.
Although this device has not yet been officially announced for the Uzbekistan market, given the activity of the Honor brand in our country, the Robot Phone could become an interesting offer for fans of innovative gadgets in the future.

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