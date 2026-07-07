Samokat, one of Russia's major online retailers, has taken a new step in its operations. The company has begun testing specialized robot couriers to deliver orders to customers. This technological innovation is expected not only to automate logistics processes but also to reduce service costs. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Within the framework of the new project, the robot has been named "Turbi". Currently, users can choose one of three methods during the ordering process: via a traditional courier partner, via a robot courier, or by picking up the purchase independently (self-pickup). Such innovations are an important step toward reducing dependence on the human factor in the modern retail sector.

Economic efficiency and customer benefits

Using the robot courier service is also intended to be financially beneficial for customers. According to Ixbt.com, the minimum order amount (check) for users who choose delivery via robot is set 20 percent lower than usual. This creates additional convenience for consumers making small purchases.

For now, "Turbi" robots are operating in limited areas, specifically along short-distance routes in certain districts of Moscow. During the trial period, the devices' adaptability to urban infrastructure, resistance to weather conditions, and interaction with pedestrians will be carefully studied.

Harmony of technology and emotion

Samokat representatives emphasize that robot couriers are not just a technological and innovative solution, but it is also important that they evoke positive emotions in users. To this end, various interesting and uplifting phrases have been placed on the robot's body. For example, inscriptions such as "I get energy from your smile" or "My sensors indicate there is a very pleasant person nearby" help establish a unique connection with customers.

Through this project, the company aims to make delivery services more popular and affordable. Optimizing logistics costs with the help of robots will pave the way for improving service quality in other regions in the future. Given that delivery services have been developing rapidly in the Uzbekistan market in recent years, such global experiences could also be an interesting example for local startups and retailers.

It is said that one can not only interact with the robot couriers but also take photos with them as a souvenir. This is also viewed as a marketing tool that serves to strengthen the brand's connection with customers. Currently, trial processes are ongoing, and the issue of expanding the project will be considered based on the results.