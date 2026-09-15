In China, a woman sends 1 ton of onions to her ex-boyfriend's house for "revenge", but the guy...

·26·World
In China, a woman sends 1 ton of onions to her ex-boyfriend's house for "revenge", but the guy...

In China's Shandong province, a woman took unusual "revenge" after breaking up by sending a full 1 ton of onions to her ex-boyfriend. Stating that she had cried for three days, she wanted her ex to experience the exact same thing.

"I cried for three days, now it's your turn"

The woman deliberately chose onions, known for making people shed tears, and ordered 1,000 kilograms of red onions.

On the day of delivery, an unexpected sight appeared in front of her ex-boyfriend's house. Sacks upon sacks of onions blocked the entrance.

A short note was also attached to it:

"I cried for three days; now it's your turn."

Photos capturing the incident spread rapidly on social media, amusing users. The woman's goal was to force her ex-boyfriend to shed tears because of the onions. However, events took an unexpected turn.

According to reports, the man used the onions instead by selling them for about $140. Thus, the woman's plan to make her ex-boyfriend cry backfired and actually brought a profit to the guy.

Social media users jokingly evaluated this incident as "revenge that was supposed to cause the most tears, but turned into money."

Shandongonion revengeex-boyfriendviral social media
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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