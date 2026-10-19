A 310 billion UZS bridge being built in Samarqand: road to be shortened by 19 kilometers (video)

After the new bridge is commissioned in Samarqand, the distance from Shirin residential area to the city center will drop from 23 kilometers to 4 kilometers. The major facility across the Qoradaryo river, worth 310 billion UZS, will connect the new residential area with the city of Samarqand and the international airport. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the construction process during his visit to the region and emphasized the importance of the project for the population.

780-meter bridge: main figures

The bridge being built over the Qoradaryo river is one of the major projects aimed at developing Samarqand's transport infrastructure. Its technical parameters are as follows:

Project cost: 310 billion UZS.

Length: 780 meters.

Width: 29.8 meters.

Height: 12 meters.

Traffic lanes: 4 lanes.

Throughput capacity: up to 25 thousand vehicles per day.

The main purpose of the bridge is to efficiently organize traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion on roads, and increase traffic safety. The new facility is expected to make traveling to the city center and the airport much more convenient, especially for the residents living in the Shirin residential area.

30 minutes saved from Shirin to the center

The most important aspect of the project is the reduction of distance and time. Currently, the road from Shirin settlement to the center of Samarqand is 23 kilometers, but once the bridge is operational, this figure will drop to 4 kilometers.

As a result:

the distance to the city center will be shortened by 19 kilometers ;

the time spent on the road will be reduced by 30 minutes ;

transport connectivity between the city and the new residential area will improve;

additional conveniences will be created for getting to the airport;

opportunities to manage traffic flow and reduce congestion will expand.

Of course, the actual time savings will also depend on traffic conditions and traffic flow. However, the figures set in the project mean that the new bridge can have a significant impact on the daily commute of the city's population.

"This bridge was one of my dreams"

During the visit, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was briefed on the technical solutions of the project, traffic management capabilities, and the importance of the facility in the city's infrastructure.

A conversation with local activists also took place here. The head of state touched upon issues of developing the tourist potential and urban infrastructure of Samarqand.

"This bridge was one of my dreams. Today, this dream has come true," the President said.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that by thoroughly developing projects and rationally organizing logistics, it is possible to reduce costs and bring people closer together.

"After all, this city is for the people!" the head of state said.

This thought also expresses the main goal of the project: major construction should not be limited only to erecting new facilities, but should serve to ease people's lives and save their time and money.

New opportunity for Samarqand's tourist potential

The President noted that the number of tourists coming to our country is increasing. He emphasized that while 1.2 million tourists visited Uzbekistan in 2016, today the annual figure has reached 5 million.

The head of state stressed that under conditions of international competition, Uzbekistan must strengthen its position, and for this purpose, it is necessary to effectively develop the transport and logistics system.

Such projects are of great importance for Samarqand. Because the city is not only a major cultural and historical center of the country, but also one of the important destinations visited by foreign tourists. The more convenient it is to move within the city, the better conditions are created for tourists and locals alike.

The new bridge across the Qoradaryo river is intended to serve to improve transport communications by connecting the Shirin residential area with the city and the airport.

"I am a citizen of Uzbekistan, I work for my people"

Continuing his thought that cities should serve the interests of the people during the conversation, the head of state also touched upon each person's responsibility to the people and the country.

"In my speech yesterday, I repeatedly emphasized the words 'own', 'ours', 'our identity', 'what is ours'. We must live in the spirit of the ideas 'I am a citizen of Uzbekistan, I work for my people, I study for my people, I strive for my future'," Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

These thoughts show that along with infrastructure projects, the human factor, knowledge, initiative, and responsibility to society are also important in the country's development.

What will the new bridge give to the residents of Samarqand?

Once the project worth 310 billion UZS is launched, transport communication between the Shirin residential area and the city of Samarqand is expected to rise to a new level. The shortening of the distance by 19 kilometers, the organization of traffic in four lanes, and the capacity to pass up to 25 thousand vehicles per day are important indicators for the city's infrastructure.

The greatest importance of the bridge is saving people's time and bringing different parts of the city closer together. Now the main task is to complete the construction with high quality, ensure safe traffic, and effectively use the new transport opportunities.

This project in Samarqand once again shows how closely modern infrastructure and human interests are connected in the development of the city.