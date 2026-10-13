President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launches new historical projects (video)

·55·Uzbekistan
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launches new historical projects (video)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the grand opening ceremony of important facilities erected in the New Tashkent area — the largest urban planning initiative in the history of our country — and laid the foundation stone for the construction of further promising projects.

This innovative city, whose foundation was laid three years ago, is rapidly rising based on safe and ecological "green" criteria. Within the framework of the first phase of the territory, it is planned to implement huge programs worth $50 billion relying on modern technological solutions, and over the past period, construction work worth $2 billion has been successfully completed.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launches new historical projects (video)

First phase: 7 major facilities commissioned

At today's ceremony, seven important facilities with a total value of $1 billion officially started operations:

  • "Sharq Bahori" residential complex: Within the framework of the first phase of the complex, nearly 7,000 modern apartments have been made ready for delivery to their owners;

  • Unique trigeneration station: Built with an investment of $73 million in cooperation with the Turkish company "MIMSAN", this facility will simultaneously provide centralized heating, cooling, and electricity for 100,000 apartments;

  • Energy security: The "New Tashkent" Substation No. 1 and high-voltage power grid project, built with the participation of China's "Haocheng Industry Group Limited", amounted to $95 million;

  • Social and cultural infrastructure: A modern secondary school for 2,000 students, the new building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the "Sohil Bogi" park featuring 10 kilometers of pedestrian and bicycle paths along the river bank were handed over to the public;

  • Engineering networks: 18 kilometers of quality highways, 13 kilometers of sewage (drainage), and 4.5 kilometers of drinking water networks were fully laid.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launches new historical projects (video)

Next phase: 10 new projects worth $2.5 billion

The ceremony officially launched the construction of another ten large-scale initiatives worth $2.5 billion with the participation of investors from foreign countries — China, Turkey, the UAE, and Finland:

  • "Deep Tech Park" and semiconductors: $320 million is being channeled to start this industrial park aimed at producing high-tech products and microchips (in the future, projects totaling $1.7 billion will be gathered here);

  • Ecological solutions: Finland's "MariMatic" company will establish a pneumatic waste collection and recycling system to generate "green" electricity, while 20-megawatt solar panels will be installed on the roofs of houses;

  • "Metropolis" Business City: Offices, a hotel, and residential buildings will rise in the business center occupying an area of 818,000 square meters (500,000 sq.m of which will be a direct business zone, creating 1.5 thousand permanent jobs);

  • Housing and healthcare: The "Silk City", "Mavj", and "Marjon" residential complexes as well as a modern 120-bed New Tashkent Central Hospital will be built.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev launches new historical projects (video)

Connection with the capital and transport hub

In order to ensure the connection of the new city with the old city center, a major bridge, an overpass, and a 10-kilometer new highway will be built between Temur Malik Street and the 4R12 highway. Modern underground parking lots integrated with metro stations will also be constructed.

In the future, it is planned to build 2,000 hectares of green areas, 500 hectares of parks, and 150 million square meters of residential and non-residential buildings based on environmental standards in the New Tashkent area, turning it into the largest innovative and cultural center of the region.

New TashkentShavkat MirziyoyevMIMSANMariMatic
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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