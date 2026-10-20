Trump's personal support and a $12 billion package: A new era in partnership begins

The ancient and evergreen city of Samarqand has become the central arena for economic and technological diplomacy between Uzbekistan and the USA. On October 19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the opening of the second meeting of the American-Uzbekistan Business and Investment Council.

This high-level international event was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy of the US President Sergio Gor, as well as leaders of America's most influential corporations, banks, and business circles. Following the summit, a package of 54 agreements and prospective initiatives with a total value of nearly $12 billion was formed.

"Trump's personal attention and the symbol of Samarqand": A new era in relations

In his speech, the head of our state specially noted that relations between the two countries have risen to a qualitatively entirely new stage:

Strategic support: Such positive momentum is being strengthened primarily thanks to the personal attention and practical support of US President Donald Trump;

Symbol of Samarqand: It is of deep symbolic significance that new economic projects are being discussed on the land of Samarqand, which for centuries has united peoples, cultures, and the trade networks of the Great Silk Road;

Mutual investments: Today, hundreds of American-capitalized enterprises operate in Uzbekistan, while Uzbek companies have also begun making direct investments in the US economy.

Main directions and the strategic program until 2035

The following high-tech sectors have been identified as priorities in strengthening the partnership between the two countries:

Critical minerals and deep processing: Manufacturing high-tech products for the global market through the processing of strategic raw materials;

Artificial Intelligence and Data Centers: Establishing large data processing centers, widely introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions into economic sectors and public administration;

Green energy and education: Developing sustainable energy systems and training modern personnel based on international standards;

Plan for 2035: Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed developing a trade-investment and technological cooperation program until 2035 in order to transform the Council into a long-term strategic mechanism.

"Plug and Play": A friction-free system for US investors

Three important tasks were put forward to attract American investors and completely eliminate administrative bureaucracy:

Ready-made business infrastructure: Investors will be offered projects in a "Plug and Play" format where all documents, land plots, engineering infrastructure, and permits are resolved in advance;

Risk sharing: Uzbekistan entrepreneurs and the newly established Direct Investment Fund will act as co-founders in joint projects, taking on a certain portion of investment risks;

Open and transparent environment: Foreign investors will have the opportunity to immediately start projects without wasting valuable time on administrative procedures.

To implement the $12 billion project package, a comprehensive action program with specific deadlines and mechanisms will be developed in the coming days.