Over 65 thousand pilgrims visit the Imam Bukhari complex daily
The Imam Bukhari Memorial Complex in Samarkand is becoming one of the most important spiritual centers not only for Uzbekistan, but for the entire Islamic world. Previously serving 12,000 pilgrims a day, this figure has now exceeded 65,000. During his visit to the complex, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized the need to preserve the heritage of the great traditionist, widely promote it to the world, and further develop pilgrimage tourism.
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