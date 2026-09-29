$200,000, a house and a Volkswagen: Uzbek chess players receive grand rewards

·26·Sport
$200,000, a house and a Volkswagen: Uzbek chess players receive grand rewards

Following the historic victory in Samarkand, fitting awards have been established for Uzbekistan's chess players. Every Uzbek chess player who became a champion at the 46th Chess Olympiad will receive $200,000, a house, and a Volkswagen car.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced this during a meeting with members of the national chess and para-chess teams of Uzbekistan and their close ones. The rewards were established in connection with the results at the 46th Chess Olympiad and the 3rd Para-Chess Olympiad.

Three major awards for the winners simultaneously

At the competition held in Samarkand, the men's national team of Uzbekistan recorded a historic result, winning the title of two-time Olympiad champions. Congratulating the team on their victory, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev specially highlighted the intellect, willpower, and skill of the chess players.

Now, the hard work of the champions will be recognized not only with high sports achievements but also with material incentives.

According to the decree, the champions:

will be awarded housing and a car.

In addition, each chess player who became an Olympiad champion will be awarded a monetary prize in the amount of $200,000 USD.

"A car is needed too, but a house is also needed"

Speaking about incentivizing the chess players during the meeting, the President also jokingly touched upon the housing issue.

"Of course, a car is needed too, but a house is also needed for future brides."

These words created a warm atmosphere in the hall.

Thus, the rewards for the champions are not limited only to money. They will also be provided with housing and a new car.

Coaches were not left out of attention either

Behind the big victory lies the hard work of their mentors and coaches alongside the chess players.

Therefore, the head coach of the national team Rustam Kasimdzhanov and coach Samandar Shermuhammadov will also be awarded cars.

Additionally, monetary prizes of $50,000 each have been established for the champions' coaches.

Housing and cars for para-chess players as well

Within the framework of the competitions in Samarkand, para-chess players also recorded worthy results.

    Para-chess team members of Uzbekistan such as Ahadkhon Kimsanboyev, Marsel Shoyusupov, Sardorbek Mamarajabov, Selbi Kakishova, and Sirojiddin Zaynidinov will also be awarded housing and cars.

    Each para-chess player who won a bronze medal will be awarded a monetary prize of $50,000, and their coaches will receive $12,500 each.

    Currently, some of these athletes have also been awarded state honors. In particular, by presidential decree, para-chess players Selbi Kakishova, Ahadkhon Kimsanboyev, Sardorbek Mamarajabov, Marsel Shayusupov, and Sirojiddin Zaynidinov were awarded the "Mardlik" (Bravery) medal.

    New milestones begin along with this victory

    President Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the awards should not remain just a simple recognition of today's result, but should encourage the chess players to achieve even higher milestones in the future.

    The official decree also notes the importance of the victory at the Samarkand Olympiad in enhancing Uzbekistan's international prestige, popularizing chess, and engaging the younger generation in intellectual sports.

    The President noted that the chess and para-chess players are expected to receive their awards today, drive their new cars, and move into their new homes.

    The historic Olympiad in Samarkand marked the beginning of the next major stage for Uzbek chess. Now the champions face a new task — maintaining the acquired high status, achieving even greater results in the international arena, and nurturing a new generation of chess players inspired by them.

    Shavkat MirziyoyevSamarkand46th Chess OlympiadMardlik medal
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    Shuhrat Razzakov
    «ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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