Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned about dangerous threats in cyberspace

·42·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev warned about dangerous threats in cyberspace

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sent an address to the participants of the first "SCO Plus" expert dialogue taking place in the city of Samarkand. In his speech, the head of state drew the attention of the international community to the fact that the digital space and the global network are becoming dangerous weapons in the hands of radical groups today.

The President specifically noted that cyberspace has turned into an arena for geopolitical competition, the manipulation of public consciousness, and large-scale information attacks.

Destructive forces and the attack on the minds of youth

The head of state revealed dangerous trends in the internet network and new tactics of extremist movements:

  • Promotion of radical ideas: International terrorist and extremist organizations are engaged in spreading fake information widely by using modern media platforms;

  • Targeting youth: Secret networks have become active, exerting strong psychological influence on the minds of the younger generation, whose worldviews are still forming, to recruit them into their ranks;

  • Manipulation of public opinion: The goal is to incite distrust, panic, and unrest among the population through information attacks.

"One cannot fight alone": A call for international solidarity

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that there are no geographical borders in digital territories and issued the following call:

  • The necessity of a joint fight: "No country can fully resist such borderless global threats on its own," the head of state emphasized;

  • Coordinated security: It was noted that establishing unified and rapid mechanisms for ensuring cybersecurity among international organizations, leading experts, and regional states is an urgent task to eliminate these problems.

Shavkat MirziyoyevSCO PlusCybersecuritySamarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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