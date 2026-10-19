Imam Maturidi complex in Samarkand renewed: what was built on the 10.2-hectare area?

·0·Uzbekistan
Imam Maturidi complex in Samarkand renewed: what was built on the 10.2-hectare area?

In Samarkand, a large complex aimed at studying and promoting the heritage of Imam Maturidi, one of the great scholars of the Islamic world, has been renovated and landscaped. A new mosque, scientific center, library, and museum were established on a total area of 10.2 hectares. While getting acquainted with the complex, Head of State Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that this place should become not only a place of pilgrimage, but also a center of science and enlightenment.

What changes were implemented in the 10.2-hectare complex?

In accordance with the decree of the head of state, the 1155th anniversary of Abu Mansur Maturidi's birth was widely celebrated last year. In this regard, renovation and landscaping works began on the complex located in the territory of the Chokardiza cemetery in Samarkand.

Within the framework of the project, the appearance of the shrine was updated and favorable conditions were created for visitors. In particular:

  • A new mosque was built.

  • The mausoleums of Imam Maturidi and Burhanuddin al-Marghinani were fully reconstructed.

  • A scientific center was established, creating conditions for a deep study of the scholars' heritage.

  • A library and museum were constructed.

  • An entrance arch, hotels, and a parking lot were built at the entrance of the shrine.

  • Local and foreign trees and shrub seedlings suitable for our climatic conditions were planted in the area.

Thus, the complex was developed not only as a historical site, but also as an important center for scientific research and spiritual upbringing.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "We desperately need such centers of learning today"

The head of state dwelt separately on the importance of the scientific center, library, and museum organized in the complex. According to him, the main goal of building such places is to deeply study the heritage of great ancestors and pass it on to the younger generation.

"Our goal in establishing such centers of learning is to deeply study the heritage of our great ancestors and convey it to our youth. We truly need this knowledge today," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The President noted that the works of Imam Maturidi have retained their significance for centuries. The fact that the scholar substantiated his views with deep knowledge and precise evidence, and warned people against ignorance, shows that studying his heritage remains important today.

In the opinion of the head of state, young people should study the works of great scholars not just as historical sources, but by understanding their essence and meaning.

The shrine is not just a place of pilgrimage, but a center for acquiring knowledge

Imam Maturidi is considered one of the scholars who occupied an important place in the history of Islamic thought. Studying his scientific heritage serves to enrich religious and educational knowledge, preserve historical memory, and shape youth's respect for spiritual values.

Therefore, the establishment of a scientific center, library, and museum in the complex is of particular importance. Visitors and young people who come here will have the opportunity to get broader information about the scholar's life, scientific views, and his place in the Islamic world.

During his visit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that everyone coming to the complex should gain an idea of Imam Maturidi's scientific and spiritual heritage.

"At the core of improving such great shrines lie great spirituality, enlightenment, education, and science. People should come here not only to make a pilgrimage, but also to acquire knowledge and understand their identity," said the head of state.

The Quran was recited at the mausoleums

During the visit, the memory of the great scholars was commemorated, and verses from the Quran were recited.

The renovation of the complex is an important step towards preserving historical heritage, honoring the memory of ancestors, and passing down the rich scientific treasure they left behind to future generations.

Most importantly, the function of the complex is not limited only to preserving historical monuments. Opportunities are being created here for youth to study the heritage of scholars, and for visitors to enrich their spiritual knowledge and historical perception. After all, understanding great ancestors is an important foundation for feeling national identity more deeply and striving for science and enlightenment.

Imam MaturidiSamarkandShavkat MirziyoyevMausoleums
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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