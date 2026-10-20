Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 20

·6·Technology
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 20

Prices for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones have been updated as of October 20, 2026. The cost of the devices varies depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card configuration. Some models are offered at promotional prices.

E-SIM + E-SIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,569

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,579

• 256 GB, Black: $1,569

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,579, promotional price

• 512 GB: $1,829

• 1 TB: $2,899

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Black: $1,749

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,749

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,749

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,789

• 512 GB, Black: $2,049

• 512 GB, Silver: $2,049

• 512 GB, Glacier: $1,999

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $2,179

• 1 TB: $2,699

SIM + E-SIM

iPhone 18 Pro:

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,579

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,579

• 256 GB, Black: $1,579

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,579

• 512 GB: $1,869

• 1 TB: $2,799

iPhone 18 Pro Max:

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1,779

• 256 GB, Black: $1,789, promotional price

• 256 GB, Silver: $1,779

• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1,789

• 512 GB, Black: $2,139

• 512 GB, Silver: $2,139

• 512 GB, Burgundy: $2,169

• 512 GB, Glacier: $2,129

• 1 TB, Black: $2,699

• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2,899

• 1 TB, Glacier: $2,999

• 1 TB, Silver: $2,999

The stated prices are current as of October 20, 2026. Smartphone prices may change daily.

iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxAppleiPhone prices
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iPhone 18 Pro Max prices changed: new listiPhone 18 Pro Max prices changed: new list18 October 12:48Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updatedToday's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updatedYesterday 14:06Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 16Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 1616 October 15:33Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones have been announcedToday's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones have been announced15 October 12:17Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 14Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 1414 October 11:15Prices of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 13Prices of iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 1313 October 12:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Prices for iPhone 18 changed again in Uzbekistan
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Reports about iPhone 18 Pro Max arriving scratched are causing discussions online
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max on October 4
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated
Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated