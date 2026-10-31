iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: new price list
As of October 31, 2026, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card type. The 256 GB version of the iPhone Duo is offered at $2899, while the 512 GB model is priced at $3299.
iPhone 18 Pro, E-SIM + E-SIM
• 256 GB, Silver: $1529
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1529
• 256 GB, Black: $1529
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1529
• 512 GB: $1799
• 1 TB: $2899
iPhone 18 Pro Max, E-SIM + E-SIM
• 256 GB, Black: $1699
• 256 GB, Silver: $1719
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1759
• 512 GB, Black: $1949
• 512 GB, Silver: $1979
• 512 GB, Glacier: $1979
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999
• 1 TB: $2649
iPhone 18 Pro, SIM + E-SIM
• 256 GB, Silver: $1539
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1589
• 256 GB, Black: $1569
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1569
• 512 GB: $1839
• 1 TB: $2799
iPhone 18 Pro Max, SIM + E-SIM
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739
• 256 GB, Black: $1729
• 256 GB, Silver: $1729
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1799
• 512 GB, Black: $1999
• 512 GB, Silver: $2029
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999
• 512 GB, Glacier: $2029
• 1 TB, Black: $2649
• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2699
• 1 TB, Glacier: $2999
• 1 TB, Silver: $2999
The listed prices are valid for October 31. According to the sales source, smartphone prices may change daily. Therefore, it is necessary to verify the current price of the selected model before making a purchase.
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