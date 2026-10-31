iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: new price list

·73·Technology
iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: new price list

As of October 31, 2026, the new prices for the iPhone 18 series smartphones have been announced. The values vary depending on storage capacity, body color, and SIM card type. The 256 GB version of the iPhone Duo is offered at $2899, while the 512 GB model is priced at $3299.

iPhone 18 Pro, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1529
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1529
• 256 GB, Black: $1529
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1529
• 512 GB: $1799
• 1 TB: $2899

iPhone 18 Pro Max, E-SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Black: $1699
• 256 GB, Silver: $1719
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1759
• 512 GB, Black: $1949
• 512 GB, Silver: $1979
• 512 GB, Glacier: $1979
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999
• 1 TB: $2649

iPhone 18 Pro, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Silver: $1539
• 256 GB, Glacier: $1589
• 256 GB, Black: $1569
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1569
• 512 GB: $1839
• 1 TB: $2799

iPhone 18 Pro Max, SIM + E-SIM

• 256 GB, Glacier: $1739
• 256 GB, Black: $1729
• 256 GB, Silver: $1729
• 256 GB, Burgundy: $1799
• 512 GB, Black: $1999
• 512 GB, Silver: $2029
• 512 GB, Burgundy: $1999
• 512 GB, Glacier: $2029
• 1 TB, Black: $2649
• 1 TB, Burgundy: $2699
• 1 TB, Glacier: $2999
• 1 TB, Silver: $2999

The listed prices are valid for October 31. According to the sales source, smartphone prices may change daily. Therefore, it is necessary to verify the current price of the selected model before making a purchase.

iPhone 18iPhone 18 ProiPhone 18 Pro MaxiPhone DuoSmartphone Prices
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: today's pricesiPhone Duo, 18 Pro and Pro Max: today's prices29 October 12:40Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro MaxToday's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max27 October 10:59Prices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max updatedPrices for iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max updated26 October 12:39iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's pricesiPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro models: today's prices25 October 11:26iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full listiPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list28 October 11:49Today's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updatedToday's prices for iPhone 18 smartphones updated19 October 14:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's iPhone 18 prices at Malika bazaar
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
Artificial intelligence deciphers secret code from the Napoleon era
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
New prices for iPhone 18 Pro Max announced
iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list
iPhone 18 Pro Max prices updated: full list
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Today's prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max have been announced
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Prices for iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max as of October 10
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?
Short air flight: Can the new Roadster presented by Tesla save the mass market?