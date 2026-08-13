Tuition fees to be paid for 856 students in Kashkadarya

·0·Uzbekistan
Tuition fees to be paid for 856 students in Kashkadarya

In Kashkadarya, 3 billion 780 million 600 thousand soums will be allocated to cover the tuition fees of 856 students in order to support children from low-income families in pursuing higher education.

The decision was made by Kashkadarya Region Governor Murodjon Azimov ahead of the 35th anniversary of Independence. Under the decision, more than 3.78 billion soums in total will be allocated to cover the tuition fees of 856 students studying at higher education institutions in the region.

The initiative is primarily aimed at supporting young people who aspire to gain knowledge but face difficulties paying tuition fees due to their family circumstances.

In addition to helping students continue their education, the assistance will also serve to expand young people’s access to education.

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