A period of major reforms in the judicial system: What changes are expected?

A new stage is beginning in Uzbekistan’s judicial and legal system, aimed at guaranteeing the protection of human dignity and rights through the courts. By presidential decree, the “Fair Justice – 2030” strategy and the practical action program for its implementation in 2026–2028 have been officially approved.

The main objectives of the decree are to ensure the genuine independence and openness of the judiciary, fundamentally simplify the process of citizens applying to the courts, and raise the quality of justice to the level of international standards.

Interregional courts to be established from 2027

In accordance with the document, new institutional changes will be introduced in the structure of the judicial system:

Interregional courts: From July 1, 2027, interregional courts covering several administrative-territorial units will begin operating in the areas of general jurisdiction and administrative proceedings, with the authority to review cases. A total of 319 administrative staff positions will be allocated to organize the activities of these courts.

Network of district and city courts: In 2027–2030, district and city courts for civil cases will be established in all regions, taking into account population density, the volume of claims, judges’ workloads, and local conditions.

Investigating judges to receive new powers

In order to strengthen judicial oversight in criminal proceedings, from July 1, 2027, investigating judges are expected to be granted the authority to:

Monitor the legality and validity of a person’s detention;

Directly verify whether there are sufficient legal grounds for suspecting a person or formally charging them.

This, in turn, will help prevent violations of human rights during the investigation stage.

“Precedents” register and digital conveniences

The decree sets out a number of tasks for introducing advanced digital technologies and new management mechanisms in the sector:

“Precedents” register: A unified precedent system will be introduced to ensure consistency in judicial practice;

“One-stop shop” offices: Modern offices will be launched in court buildings to provide the public with fast and convenient services;

my.sud.uz portal and mobile application: The portal’s functionality will be expanded, and its updated mobile application will be made available to users;

Reducing bureaucracy: The practice of returning applications to citizens due to minor deficiencies will be reviewed and fundamentally reformed;

Proactive management and Court administration: From 2028, the “proactive management” standard for economic cases will be introduced, while the court administration institution will be fully implemented from January 1, 2028;

Justice Quality Index: An official index assessing the transparency of the judicial system’s activities in the country will be published annually.

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