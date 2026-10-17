Fines increased for religious marriage without civil registration

·43·Uzbekistan
Fines increased for religious marriage without civil registration

In Uzbekistan, the fines for conducting a religious marriage ceremony without civil registration (ZAGS) have been increased. Previously, the maximum fine for this violation was 13.2 million soums, but now it has reached up to 22 million soums.

According to the amendments introduced to Article 47³ of the Administrative Responsibility Code, the fine for entering into marriage with a person who has not reached the legal marriage age has been increased from 2.2–4.4 million soums to 4.4–6.6 million soums.

Additionally, the amount of fines imposed on parents and guardians who marry off or arrange a marriage for their underage child has also been raised. The fine, which was previously 3.08–6.6 million soums, now stands at 8.8–11 million soums.

Furthermore, the fine for conducting a religious ceremony without state registration of the marriage, including performing a religious marriage with minors, has been increased from 6.6–13.2 million soums to 13.2–22 million soums.

Civil RegistryReligious marriageLaw in UzbekistanFine
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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