Cold weather to intensify in Uzbekistan: snow expected in some regions

A sharp change in weather is expected in the regions of Uzbekistan in the coming days. In particular, the influx of cold and humid air masses into the country will lead to a drop in temperature, with precipitation turning into snow in some areas. Uzhydromet has issued an official warning regarding this.

It is reported that cold and humid air currents are expected to enter the northern regions of Uzbekistan on November 9, and the rest of the country on November 10–12. As a result, a sharp change in weather will be observed across the country.

It is noted that rain is forecast for most of the country's territory from November 9 to 11. In some places, precipitation may be heavy. Additionally, on November 10–11, rain is expected to turn into snow in the northern and mountainous regions of the country.

Furthermore, wind speeds in some parts of the country may increase significantly, reaching up to 13–18 m/s.

Air temperatures will also gradually decrease. Specifically, a gradual drop in temperature is forecast for the northern regions on November 9, and for the remaining regions on November 10–12.

According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures in the northern regions and desert zones will drop to 2–7 degrees below zero, while daytime temperatures will drop to 3–8 degrees above zero.

In other parts of the country, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to 0–5 degrees above zero, and in some places to 1–2 degrees below zero, while daytime temperatures are expected to fall to 7–12 degrees above zero.

Thus, the cold and rainy weather expected in Uzbekistan during the second week of November requires the public to take these temperature changes into account.