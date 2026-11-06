Cold weather to intensify in Uzbekistan: snow expected in some regions

·77·Uzbekistan
Cold weather to intensify in Uzbekistan: snow expected in some regions

A sharp change in weather is expected in the regions of Uzbekistan in the coming days. In particular, the influx of cold and humid air masses into the country will lead to a drop in temperature, with precipitation turning into snow in some areas. Uzhydromet has issued an official warning regarding this.

It is reported that cold and humid air currents are expected to enter the northern regions of Uzbekistan on November 9, and the rest of the country on November 10–12. As a result, a sharp change in weather will be observed across the country.

It is noted that rain is forecast for most of the country's territory from November 9 to 11. In some places, precipitation may be heavy. Additionally, on November 10–11, rain is expected to turn into snow in the northern and mountainous regions of the country.

Furthermore, wind speeds in some parts of the country may increase significantly, reaching up to 13–18 m/s.

Air temperatures will also gradually decrease. Specifically, a gradual drop in temperature is forecast for the northern regions on November 9, and for the remaining regions on November 10–12.

According to meteorologists, nighttime temperatures in the northern regions and desert zones will drop to 2–7 degrees below zero, while daytime temperatures will drop to 3–8 degrees above zero.

In other parts of the country, nighttime temperatures are expected to drop to 0–5 degrees above zero, and in some places to 1–2 degrees below zero, while daytime temperatures are expected to fall to 7–12 degrees above zero.

Thus, the cold and rainy weather expected in Uzbekistan during the second week of November requires the public to take these temperature changes into account.

Uzhydrometweathercold weatherUzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announcedWeather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced4 November 13:54Snow may fall in Uzbekistan in NovemberSnow may fall in Uzbekistan in November29 October 10:28Sharply dropping temperatures: Temperatures expected to drop to -2 degrees at night during the weekSharply dropping temperatures: Temperatures expected to drop to -2 degrees at night during the week26 October 13:2210 days of heavy rain expected in Uzbekistan at the beginning of November10 days of heavy rain expected in Uzbekistan at the beginning of November28 October 13:16What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 23?What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan on October 23?22 October 19:32Will October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in UzbekistanWill October be cold? A sharp drop in temperature is expected in Uzbekistan1 October 10:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Snowfall expected in Uzbekistan in November
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Natural gas limit for the population in Uzbekistan increased 5-fold
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Heavy rainfall: Which regions should residents be cautious of on November 4–5?
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Two important changes for drivers come into effect from November 1
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Uzbek alphabet changed: four letters will now be written differently
Temperatures to drop in November: Snowfall possible in Uzbekistan
Temperatures to drop in November: Snowfall possible in Uzbekistan
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced
Weather to change drastically: Regions expecting precipitation announced