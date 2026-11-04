Saida Mirziyoyeva celebrates her 42nd birthday today

·100·Uzbekistan
Saida Mirziyoyeva celebrates her 42nd birthday today

Today, November 4, the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Saida Mirziyoyeva, is celebrating her birthday. She was born on November 4, 1984, in the city of Kokand, Fergana region.

Saida Mirziyoyeva was appointed Head of the Presidential Administration on June 24, 2025. Prior to this, she served as Assistant to the President, Deputy Director of the Agency for Information and Mass Communications under the Presidential Administration, and Deputy Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the Public Foundation for Support and Development of National Mass Media.

Her public activities are marked by initiatives of significant social importance. One such project is "Ko‘ngil ko‘zi" (Eye of the Heart), aimed at supporting blind and visually impaired children. Within the framework of the project, educational and fiction books in Braille were published for children, and opportunities for their education and social integration were expanded.

Furthermore, Saida Mirziyoyeva consistently focuses on protecting the rights of women and children, combating domestic violence, and safeguarding women's health. In particular, her involvement has been noted in the implementation of state programs aimed at the early detection of cervical and breast cancer and the expansion of screening examinations.

On the occasion of her birthday, we wish Saida Mirziyoyeva robust health, family happiness, energy, and success in her responsible duties. May the social initiatives she promotes continue to serve the well-being of the population and bring positive changes to the lives of many more people.

Saida MirziyoyevaPresidential AdministrationKo‘ngil ko‘zi
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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