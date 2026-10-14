A book-loving soldier could return home a month earlier: details of the new privilege

Which soldiers can finish their service a month earlier?

According to the bill approved in the first reading by the Legislative Chamber, it is proposed to reduce the service period of conscripts who take prize-winning places in the "Spiritual Shield" republican reading contest by one month.

This contest aims to popularize reading among military personnel, increase their spiritual and intellectual potential, and encourage interest in literature.

According to the proposed procedure, conscripted soldiers who take first, second, or third place in the republican stage can benefit from this privilege.

However, this opportunity will not be automatically granted to all reading soldiers. We are talking specifically about military personnel who demonstrate high results in the specified contest.

Will the service period be reduced from 12 months to 11 months?

Under the current procedure, active military service lasts for 12 months. If the proposal in the bill is adopted, soldiers who achieve worthy results in the contest may have the opportunity to have this period shortened by one month.

At the same time, during the discussion of the bill, the issue regarding the procedure for applying the privilege was also raised. In particular, it was noted that some soldiers might want to serve out their full term and participate in its final events.

Therefore, a proposal was made that the reduction of the service period should be carried out on the basis of the soldier's wish and application.

Thus, the exact procedure of the privilege depends on further discussions of the bill and the final document to be adopted.

What is the purpose of the "Spiritual Shield" contest?

The reading contest serves to meaningfully organize the free time of military personnel, form a culture of reading among them, and develop independent thinking skills.

Reading broadens a person's worldview, enriches their knowledge, and allows them to view events from different perspectives. In the conditions of military service, such activities can be an important part of personal development and spiritual preparation.

The proposal to give contest winners the opportunity to shorten their service period is also aimed at turning reading from a simple hobby into an incentivized activity.

When will the bill enter into force?

There is an important aspect to this issue: the approval of the bill in the first reading does not mean that the proposals have already come into force.

The document must pass the subsequent stages established by legislation and be adopted in the prescribed manner. Only then will it become clear when and under what conditions the new privilege will apply.

Therefore, for now, it is too early to say definitively that every soldier who wins the reading contest can return home a month earlier. This is a proposal envisaged in the bill.

Conclusion: reading can be encouraged in military service as well

This initiative, aimed at supporting reading among soldiers, intends to increase interest in knowledge and literature.

If the proposal is adopted as a law, conscripts who win prize-winning places in the "Spiritual Shield" republican contest will have the opportunity to have their service period reduced by one month.

For now, the most important aspect is that this privilege is not yet an officially enacted rule, but a proposal within a bill. Once a final decision is made, its exact conditions and application procedures will become known.