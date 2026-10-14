A book-loving soldier could return home a month earlier: details of the new privilege

·31·Uzbekistan
A book-loving soldier could return home a month earlier: details of the new privilege

Which soldiers can finish their service a month earlier?

According to the bill approved in the first reading by the Legislative Chamber, it is proposed to reduce the service period of conscripts who take prize-winning places in the "Spiritual Shield" republican reading contest by one month.

This contest aims to popularize reading among military personnel, increase their spiritual and intellectual potential, and encourage interest in literature.

According to the proposed procedure, conscripted soldiers who take first, second, or third place in the republican stage can benefit from this privilege.

However, this opportunity will not be automatically granted to all reading soldiers. We are talking specifically about military personnel who demonstrate high results in the specified contest.

Will the service period be reduced from 12 months to 11 months?

Under the current procedure, active military service lasts for 12 months. If the proposal in the bill is adopted, soldiers who achieve worthy results in the contest may have the opportunity to have this period shortened by one month.

At the same time, during the discussion of the bill, the issue regarding the procedure for applying the privilege was also raised. In particular, it was noted that some soldiers might want to serve out their full term and participate in its final events.

Therefore, a proposal was made that the reduction of the service period should be carried out on the basis of the soldier's wish and application.

Thus, the exact procedure of the privilege depends on further discussions of the bill and the final document to be adopted.

What is the purpose of the "Spiritual Shield" contest?

The reading contest serves to meaningfully organize the free time of military personnel, form a culture of reading among them, and develop independent thinking skills.

Reading broadens a person's worldview, enriches their knowledge, and allows them to view events from different perspectives. In the conditions of military service, such activities can be an important part of personal development and spiritual preparation.

The proposal to give contest winners the opportunity to shorten their service period is also aimed at turning reading from a simple hobby into an incentivized activity.

When will the bill enter into force?

There is an important aspect to this issue: the approval of the bill in the first reading does not mean that the proposals have already come into force.

The document must pass the subsequent stages established by legislation and be adopted in the prescribed manner. Only then will it become clear when and under what conditions the new privilege will apply.

Therefore, for now, it is too early to say definitively that every soldier who wins the reading contest can return home a month earlier. This is a proposal envisaged in the bill.

Conclusion: reading can be encouraged in military service as well

This initiative, aimed at supporting reading among soldiers, intends to increase interest in knowledge and literature.

If the proposal is adopted as a law, conscripts who win prize-winning places in the "Spiritual Shield" republican contest will have the opportunity to have their service period reduced by one month.

For now, the most important aspect is that this privilege is not yet an officially enacted rule, but a proposal within a bill. Once a final decision is made, its exact conditions and application procedures will become known.

Spiritual Shieldactive military servicereading contestbill
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Compulsory drug testing introduced for military recruits in UzbekistanCompulsory drug testing introduced for military recruits in Uzbekistan15 September 07:10Major benefit for educators' children: 30 percent discount on tuition feesMajor benefit for educators' children: 30 percent discount on tuition fees20 September 12:5210% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...10% additional grant: New rules and conditions coming into force this year...27 July 15:59Significant benefit for children of educators studying at universitiesSignificant benefit for children of educators studying at universities15 May 10:12Historic Good News for Thousands of Families from Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Regarding Tuition Fee PaymentsHistoric Good News for Thousands of Families from Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Regarding Tuition Fee Payments24 September 14:50President announces revolutionary system for neighborhood developmentPresident announces revolutionary system for neighborhood development16 July 19:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Why are more boys being born than girls in Uzbekistan?
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
Heavy rain and snow may occur in some regions tomorrow
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
The 2027 inventory schedule for undocumented housing has been approved
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Rain is expected in Uzbekistan tomorrow: which regions will be affected?
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
Uzhydromet published tomorrow's weather forecast
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
How was the world's #1 YouTuber MrBeast welcomed at Tashkent airport? (video)
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?
Who earns the highest salaries in Uzbekistan and what is the average income?