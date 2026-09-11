New rule to be introduced for marriage under the age of 18

·43·Uzbekistan
New rule to be introduced for marriage under the age of 18

It is proposed to change the procedure for reducing the marriage age by one year in Uzbekistan. According to the new rule, only pregnancy or the birth of a child can serve as the basis for this.

Dilnoza Kattakhonova, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Family and Women's Committee, announced this on September 11 at the 19th plenary session of the Senate.

According to her, a draft law has been developed to amend Article 15 of the Family Code. It envisions the abolition of other "valid reasons" that serve as grounds for reducing the marriage age.

This change was prompted by the fact that certain grounds for lowering the marriage age could pose corruption risks.

If the new procedure is introduced, automatic restrictions on online marriage applications for individuals under 18 will remain in place. An application can only be submitted if there is a corresponding decision by the khokim.

According to data, 348 early marriages were prevented this year. Additionally, new measures are being established to prevent family conflicts and reduce divorces.

At the end of the Senate discussions, a corresponding decision was adopted.

ЎзбекистонНикоҳ ёшини камайтиришСенатДилноза Каттахонова
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?Meat imports in Uzbekistan surge sharply: what are the market prices?Today, 17:26Rainfall may increase in Uzbekistan this autumn: which regions are expecting precipitation?Rainfall may increase in Uzbekistan this autumn: which regions are expecting precipitation?Today, 16:19Public transport fares may increase in Tashkent starting October 1Public transport fares may increase in Tashkent starting October 1Today, 11:37Public transport fares for metro and buses in Tashkent may increasePublic transport fares for metro and buses in Tashkent may increaseToday, 00:14School textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027School textbooks to be published in the new alphabet starting from 2027Yesterday, 17:00Proposal to deprive drunk drivers of their license for life put forwardProposal to deprive drunk drivers of their license for life put forwardYesterday, 16:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
What will the weather be like in Uzbekistan tomorrow?
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post
Major change in the Presidential Administration: Pulat Bobozhanov leaves his post
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative
Message from Trump to Shavkat Mirziyoyev: Details of the meeting with the US Special Representative