New rule to be introduced for marriage under the age of 18

It is proposed to change the procedure for reducing the marriage age by one year in Uzbekistan. According to the new rule, only pregnancy or the birth of a child can serve as the basis for this.

Dilnoza Kattakhonova, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Family and Women's Committee, announced this on September 11 at the 19th plenary session of the Senate.

According to her, a draft law has been developed to amend Article 15 of the Family Code. It envisions the abolition of other "valid reasons" that serve as grounds for reducing the marriage age.

This change was prompted by the fact that certain grounds for lowering the marriage age could pose corruption risks.

If the new procedure is introduced, automatic restrictions on online marriage applications for individuals under 18 will remain in place. An application can only be submitted if there is a corresponding decision by the khokim.

According to data, 348 early marriages were prevented this year. Additionally, new measures are being established to prevent family conflicts and reduce divorces.

At the end of the Senate discussions, a corresponding decision was adopted.