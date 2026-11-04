29 more stations to be built in Tashkent Metro by 2030

·58·Uzbekistan
29 more stations to be built in Tashkent Metro by 2030

Plans are underway to expand the Tashkent Metro network by 2030. According to the project, 29 new metro stations will be built in the capital, bringing the total number from 50 to 79.

This was announced by Yuldosh Yusupov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Tashkent Metro JSC, at a press conference held on November 3.

It is noted that the current total length of the Tashkent Metro is 71 kilometers. With the construction of new stations and lines, this figure is expected to reach 103 kilometers.

Furthermore, by 2030, it is expected that 1.8 million passengers will use the metro service daily. Currently, this figure exceeds 1.2 million. Due to the increasing passenger flow, there are also plans to reduce the interval between train arrivals to 2–3 minutes.

According to metro data, in 2021, the metro served an average of 280,000–300,000 passengers per day. In recent years, the number of passengers has increased significantly as a result of opening new stations and expanding routes.

In addition, there are plans to purchase 14 more modern, five-car train sets for the metro in 2027. This is also aimed at expanding service capacity for passengers.

Tashkent MetroYuldosh Yusupovmetro constructiontransport infrastructure
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